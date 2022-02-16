DCP Abba Kyari, the suspended police chief, might be demoted to a lower rank within the force if the recommendation of the DIG Joseph Egbuniike-led panel is followed

The Special Investigation Panel (SIP) in a recent report suggested that Kyari should be demoted to the rank of ACP

Based on SIP's findings, Kyari fraternised with criminals and violated the NPF's social media policy

The DIG Joseph Egbuniike-led Special Investigation Panel (SIP) has recommended the demotion of DCP Abba Kyari to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

This position of the SIP came after it found Kyari culpable of fraternising with fraudsters and criminals against the ethics and conduct of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Vanguard reports.

The panel said Kyari is guilty of conniving with criminals (Photo: Abba Kyari)

Even more, the panel found the embattled police chief guilty of violating the NPF's social media policy by reacting via his Facebook page to the FBI's allegations against him without first notifying the force, The Punch added.

However, on the claims of bribery made against Kyari, the panel noted that there is no evidence that any proceeds of suspicious financial deals were traced to his account.

SIP stated in its latest report:

“The evidence of bribe is circumstantial since it was not proven that the bribe was paid into the officer’s account nor was any proceeds of the bribe traced by the panel much less linking the officer to any such proceeds.’’

NDLEA reveals more details on Kyari's dealings with drug trafficking

Barely 48 hours after the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) declared Abba Kyari, the suspended deputy commissioner of police wanted, more information on the probe has emerged.

The NDLEA, contrary to claims in some quarters that the previously perceived super cop would go scotfree, said no stone would be left unturned in the investigation and prosecution of the matter.

The NDLEA said there would be no cover-up for anyone involved in the drug trafficking deal, irrespective of their class or status in society.

Further urging Nigerians and the general public to be patient, the agency assured that all grey areas on the interception of 25kg of illicit drugs at the Enugu Airport would be unravelled.

