A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Emeka Chinedu has alleged that security agents are randomly killing people in Imo communities

The federal lawmaker made the complain in a motion he tabled before his colleagues in the green chambers

The House adopted the motion and immediately directed the police and military hierarchy intervene

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has urged the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Farouk Yahaya; and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to investigate the alleged invasion and extrajudicial killings by suspected security operatives in some communities in Imo state.

The Punch newspaper reports that a member of the House, Emeka Chinedu, moved a motion of urgent public importance at the plenary on Tuesday, February 15 on the matter, which the lawmakers unanimously adopted.

Governor Hope Uzodimma recently vowed to protect Imolites. Photo credit: Imo state government

The motion was titled ‘Urgent Need to Probe the Invasion, Siege, Unlawful Arrest and Wanton Destruction of Lives and Properties in Five Communities of Ahiazu LGA of Imo State, by Men Suspected to be Law Enforcement Agents.’

Moving the motion, Chinedu noted that Ihitteafoukwu, Umu Okirika, Oparanadim, Mpam, and Ogbor Umeze in the area had been peaceful and quiet communities within the Ahiazu Mbaise/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency, with the people known for agrarian values and industriousness.

He lamented:

“The House notes with serious concern, the alleged invasion, siege, unlawful arrest and wanton destruction of lives and properties belonging to indigenes of the five communities, which commenced in the early hours of Saturday, February 12, 2022, by armed men suspected to be law enforcement agents.

“The primary responsibility of law enforcement agencies is to maintain law and order and not to wantonly destroy lives and properties or other actions that are inimical to fundamental human rights.

“Such Gestapo invasion, siege and wanton destruction of lives and properties after sporadic shootings is expanding in scope and frequency in the country, especially in Imo state, southeast of Nigeria.

“The House is concerned that Nigerians are increasingly losing hope and confidence in the nation’s law enforcers due to high-handedness, unethical conducts, and total disregard for rule of law and engagements.

“The House is also concerned about the news of averted bloodshed across the communities due to timely intervention of some community leaders who persuaded youths against coming to the defence of their lives and properties.”

Imo will not be allowed to go down again, says Hope Uzodimma

The motion comes days after Governor Hope Uzodimma assured Imolites that the state will not be overwhelmed by insecurity.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Imo State Elders Council, the governor said that his administration would continue to put measures in place to ensure that peace within the state is sustained.

The governor also urged the elders' council to protect Imo in the best interest of Imolites in their respective domains.

Hope Uzodimma inspects large cache of arms recovered in Imo

Meanwhile, Governor Uzodimma has extolled the Imo anti-kidnapping squad command based on its contributions to the enforcement of peace and security in the state.

The commendation came as Governor Uzodimma visited the Imo state police command's anti-kidnapping squad on Friday, February 4.

The governor thanked them for dismantling camps of 'unknown gunmen' recovering caches of illegal firearms used to create unrest and kill innocent citizens of the state.

