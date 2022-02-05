Exhibits of criminal elements in Imo have been displayed in the state capital, Owerri by law enforcement agents

This is as the Imo state command says it is determined to root out criminal elements in the southeast state

An excited Governor Hope Uzodimma commended the efforts of the police command and asked Imolites to support them

Owerri - Governor Hope Uzodimma has extolled the Imo anti-kidnapping squad command based on its contributions to the enforcement of peace and security in the state.

The commendation came as Governor Uzodimma visited the Imo state police command's anti-kidnapping squad on Friday, February 4.

Governor Uzodimma inspecting the large cache of arms recovered at the Imo state police command. Photo credit: Imo state government

Source: Facebook

The governor thanked them for dismantling camps of 'unknown gunmen' recovering caches of illegal firearms used to create unrest and kill innocent citizens of the state.

He further assured them of his unalloyed support in the war against crime and in the maintenance of peace and stability in Imo state.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Governor Uzodimma used the opportunity to call on Ndi Imo to be part of the fight against crime and criminality in the state by volunteering information on suspects or suspicious activities to the security agencies.

He said it is the business of all stakeholders working with the government to stamp out crime and criminality in Imo state.

The governor said:

“Shared prosperity requires shared responsibility.”

We’ve restored democracy in Imo, says Governor Hope Uzodimma

Governor Uzodimma recently declared that his government has succeeded in restoring democracy in Imo state.

The governor made the declaration during the 6th stakeholders meeting involving leaders drawn from across the state which was monitored by Legit.ng online.

According to the governor, his government was founded on the democratic principles of open, transparent, accountable, and inclusive governance.

Governor Uzodimma vows to ensure a safer Imo in 2022

Governor Uzodimma had earlier advocated for a renewed and collective effort by the people of Imo to stamp out violence and other forms of criminality in the state this year.

In his new year message to the people of the state, Uzodimma pledged that his administration will work in concert with the security agencies to ensure a safer Imo in 2022 and beyond.

He also pledged that his administration will this year redouble efforts to redress the infrastructural deficit it met on assumption of office.

Source: Legit.ng