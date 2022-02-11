It is barely a month the Lagos state government suspended its activities, members of the NURTW engaged in a violent clash

This is so as road users in the Agbado area of Lagos ran for their dear lives following a clash between two factions of the union

Meanwhile, residents in the state earlier called on Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu to not only suspend the union but disengage them from the state's transportation network

Residents and road users in the Agbado area of the Alimosho Local Government Area in Lagos state on Friday morning, February 11, were in disarray when two factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers clashed in the area.

The Punch reports that gunshots were heard during the conflict between the warring factions who violently engaged each other over ticket collection at the parks.

NURTW members in Lagos led by Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, have been involved in deadly clashes of late. Photo credit: pmexpressng

Source: Facebook

The spokesman for the Lagos state police command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that policemen have been deployed in the affected areas.

Ajisebutu said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“The place is calm. No threat to lives and property currently as the police are still maintaining their presence in the area.”

Ban them totally and reform Lagos transport: Reactions as Gov Sanwo-Olu suspends NURTW operations indefinitely

Nigerians have reacted to the recent suspension of NURTW activities at Eyin Eyo, Church Street and Idumota Bridge, in Lagos Island, indefinitely.

It was reported that the indefinite suspension became necessary following violence in those areas.

This move was carried out by the Lagos state government and announced on Tuesday, January 25, by the special adviser to the governor on transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka at a stakeholders meeting.

This development by the state government has generated reactions from Nigerians who shared their opinion on the matter.

For some who wrote on Legit.ng's Facebook page, the suspension should be indefinite and for others, the ban should be across the entire state.

Bye-bye to owanbe as Lagos Govt says only those with COVID-19 vaccination cards can attend party

In other news, the Lagos state governments got tougher with the enforcement of their directives on compulsory COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the Babajide Sanwo Olu-led government, all attendees of social events in the state must present their vaccination cards.

Recall that the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 led by the secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, had in October said civil servants without proof of vaccination and negative coronavirus tests would not be allowed to enter their offices as from December 1.

Source: Legit.ng