Some protesters stormed the Osun state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)

The protesters were at the corps premises to register their grievances over the alleged attack on the convoy of the minister of interior

According to the protesters, personnel of the corps had plans in place to kill indigenes of Osun state

There was tension on Tuesday, February 15 as scores of protesters marched to the Osun state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The Nation reports that the protesters marched against the reported attack on the minister of interior Rauf Aregbesola during a roadshow in the state.

The protesters accused officials of NSCDC of plotting to kill the people of Osun Photo: The Nation

Marching under the aegis of the National Association of Osun State Students (NAOSS), the protesters alleged plans by the personnel of the corps to kill the people of Osun including the former governor of the state.

Some of the placards carried by the protesters read: “NSCDC threatens our people in Osun”; “NSCDC are we safe”; “NSCDC, we are having you for peace not to kill our people”, ” Stop brutality against Osun residents” among many others.

Arriving at the entrance of the NSCDC command along Oke-Ayepe Osogbo, the protesters were chanting songs against the corps at the scene of the protest.

It was also gathered that some officers of the corps brutalised the Nation reporter, Tobi Adedeji, and further threatened to shoot at other reporters covering the incident.

