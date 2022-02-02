Hours after the NSCDC announced the withdrawal of security aides of Shina Peller, the Corps has ordered a reinstatement

The letter announcing the withdrawal had come after Peller, a member of the House of Reps, introduced a bill calling for the NSCDC to be scrapped

However, the NSCDC CG, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, reversed the earlier withdrawal of the security aides, saying the officer behind it acted on his whims without clearance

Oyo state - The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has reinstated the security aides of Shina Peller, a member of the House of Representatives from lseyin/ltesiwaju/Kajola/lwajowa constituency in Oyo state.

Recall that the NSCDC withdrew the personnel attached to the federal lawmaker on Wednesday, February 2.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has reinstated the security aides of Shina Peller, a federal lawmaker. Photo credits: Shina Peller, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps

Source: Facebook

The withdrawal of the personnel followed the introduction of a bill by Peller proposing to scrap the Corps and merge it with the Nigeria Police Force.

The bill passed the first reading on Tuesday, February 1.

Withdrawal of security aides reversed

In statement issued on Wednesday evening, the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, reversed the earlier withdrawal of the security aides.

The statement which was signed by the NSCDC’s spokesperson, Odumosu Olusola, read:

“The leadership of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has dismissed as unauthorised and without recourse to the Corps constituted authority, a letter signed and sent to a Member of the House of Representatives, Hon Shima Peller, informing him of the withdrawal of officials of the NSCDC assigned to him.

“Not only did the officer in question lack the power to do such, he was also found to have acted on his whims without clearance.

“The Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has therefore directed a reinstatement of the withdrawn officers with a compliment of necessary courtesies to the Honourable Member.”

Legit.ng gathers that the letter announcing the withdrawal of Peller's aide was issued by Sotito Igbalawole, the Head of Administration, Oyo State Command.

In the letter, the Corps claimed that the withdrawal of the men was necessitated by “the urgent national need.”

