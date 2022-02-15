Embattled DCP Abba Kyari has been spotted in a throwback photo posing and campaigning against the use of hard drugs

The photo was shared online amid the latest scandal involving the suspended officer over his involvement in a coc*ine deal

The suspended police officer's involvement came to light on Monday, February 14, after he was declared wanted by the NDLEA

A throwback photo of the suspended head of the Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari, campaigning against the use of hard drugs recently emerged online, according to Sahara Reporters.

This is coming hours after the detention of the senior police officer over alleged links with an international drug cartel.

Suspended DCP Abba Kyari pictured campaigning against the use of hard drugs. Photo credit: @General_Somto

Recall that a statement released by the spokesman of the police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed Kyari was arrested by the Nigerian police alongside four other officers on Monday, February 14.

The suspended super cop was declared wanted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for his alleged involvement with drug lords.

Femi Babafemi, the spokesperson of the NDLEA, had said the anti-drug agency strongly believes that “DCP Kyari is a member of a drug cartel that operates the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline”.

‘Outstanding performance’

In another report by The Cable, Kyari, had in 2020, been honoured by the House of Representatives “for his hard work and outstanding performance over the years in the NPF”.

Back in June about 2 years ago, the senior officer stood in the green chamber where he was bestowed with the honour, not only from the lawmakers but the people of Nigeria, according to Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the House.

Police hand over Abba Kyari, 4 others to NDLEA

The Nigeria police have transferred the suspended deputy commissioner of police to the custody of the NDLEA.

According to a statement signed and released on Monday, February 14, by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the deputy force public relations officer, Kyari and four other police officers were transferred to the NDLEA custody on the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba.

The IGP charged the NDLEA to investigate the indicted police officers and officers of the agency.

Update on Abba Kyari's possible extradition to US

In another related report, Abubakar Malami (SAN), the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), said the federal government and United States government are discussing the possible extradition of Kyari.

Malami spoke on Monday, February 7, while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme.

The AGF also said reasonable grounds for suspicion have been established against Kyari.

