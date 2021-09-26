The United States is not backing down in its bid to prosecute Abba Kyari and five others indicted in the $1.1million fraud committed by Hushpuppi

It was gathered that a total of 2,700 electronic files and 6,700-page documents have been assembled by the US prosecutors

While Hushpuppi has pleaded guilty, three of the defendants have been arrested while three, including Kyari remain "at large"

A report by Premium Times indicates the United States government has gathered over 2,700 electronic files as part of the evidence for trial in the $1.1million fraud case involving a top Nigerian police officer, Abba Kyari.

The newspaper cited a court document which it said also shows other sets of investigative reports and “new discoveries” including documents obtained from foreign law enforcement agencies with over 6,700 pages that are being processed by prosecutors.

The US government has gathered over 2,700 electronic files as part of the evidence for trial in the $1.1million fraud case involving DC Abba Kyari.

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the parties jointly filed the application on Friday, September 24, citing various reasons for asking for a trial postponement.

The defence lawyers reportedly asked for additional time to prepare for the case while the US prosecutors also asked for more time to process troves of documents, including those obtained from foreign countries.

According to the application, the US government has already handed to the defence approximately 2.31 GB of data consisting of 2,707 electronic files.

The files contain, among others, exported chat logs, Cellebrite reports, WhatsApp messages, audio recordings, and other social media content, it stated.

It added that prosecutors were processing approximately 6,773 pages of additional discovery expected to be produced in two weeks’ time.

Legit.ng gathers that three of the defendants in the case, Rukayat Fashola (aka Morayo), Bolatito Agbabiaka (aka Bolamide), and Yusuf Anifowoshe (aka AJ and Alvin Johnson) are ready for trial.

The three who had been arrested in the US and subsequently released on bail signed the application for their trial to be postponed to May 2022 along with their separate lawyers and US prosecutors.

However, the remaining three defendants believed to be outside the US, Kyari, Abdulrahman Juma, and Kelly Chibuzo Vincent, "remain at large", according to the US prosecutors.

All the six defendants, Kyari, indicted in the case were co-conspirators in the $1.1million fraud coordinated by a Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Abbas Ramon, better known as Hushpuppi.

According to the documents released by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), a Qatari businessperson was said to be the victim of the heist spearheaded by Hushpuppi between November 2019 and April 2020.

Meanwhile, Hushpuppi has pleaded guilty to various fraud activities including the $1.1million scheme in another case before the US district court in Central California. He is now awaiting sentencing.

Kyari's alleged role

Kyari, a deputy commissioner of police, allegedly played a role in the $1.1million scam by helping Hushpuppi to detain a co-conspirator who wanted to warn the victim businessperson about the scam.

The senior police officer was suspended in the wake of the revelation of the charges against him and five others.

Though the report of a probe into the case has been submitted, its findings and recommendations have yet to be made public.

Arewa youth group condemns report on Abba Kyari

Meanwhile, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has taken a swipe at the US court that allegedly ordered the arrest of DCP Kyari.

In a statement issued by the national president of AYCF, Yerima Shettima and sent to Legit.ng, it described the order as attempted intimidation of a police officer right inside his independent fatherland.

Shettima warned that nothing must happen to Kyari, describing the move by the FBI as "totally unacceptable, a slap on the sensibility of our compatriots and a ridicule on one of our finest crack detectives."

