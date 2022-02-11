The Kano Hisbah is not slowing down on its destruction of beer bottles that find their way to the state

The religious outfit in the northwest state destroyed nearly four million bottles of beer in its latest crackdown on alcohol

The move sparked outrage on Twitter with some Nigerians accusing Hisbah of committing economic sabotage

Kano - A report by the BBC indicates that Kano Hisbah has destroyed nearly four million bottles of beer in its latest crackdown on alcohol.

According to the report, the bottles were crushed into the ground by bulldozers in the northern city of Kano in front of crowds cheering "Allahu Akbar" (God is Great).

Hisbah has been destroying bottles of beer in Kano since its inception. Photo credit: Aminu Abubakar/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The beers had been seized from trucks coming from the mainly southern Nigeria

The officials say they rolled over 3,873,163 bottles of beer and other types of alcohol in bulldozers at a wide-open space as part of a war against intoxicants.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The latest move by Hisbah, like others in the past, has caused another round of outrage by some Nigerians on Twitter.

Comrade Mohammed Marwa wrote:

“Kano state has close to 2 million drug users abusing tramadol and codeine. Of every 6 persons, 1 is a drug addict in Kano. Kano state has the highest rate of out-of-school children. And Hisbah thinks alcohol is the only problem? You are fighting the wrong enemy, fight drugs.”

Ferdinand Sochima wrote:

“It's like someone saying I don't like yahoo but you like yahoo money. If you want to reject something reject everything about it including the money.”

Chijiоke Ekwulu wrote:

“Since this regime declared bandits a terrorist organization, l am yet to hear of Hisbah apprehending any of them and prosecuting them according to Shariah law. Are bandits above the law for the Hisbah to apprehend? What am l missing here?”

Aminu Alhaji Mohammed write:

“Hisbah in kano state only focuses on the masses, the rich ones are free.”

Tokunbo Okesanya wrote:

“When will the governors of the southern states wake up and take decisive actions against these northern states and their myopic sharia laws and the illegal Hisbah enforcement unit? Time to start shipping back all northerners without a proper address back to the north so Hisbah can employ all.

“Why can't I as a southerner in the north enjoy any alcoholic drink of my choosing because of some hypocritical religious zealot? It is time our governors in the south did something about this madness in the name of religion!”

Hisbah to Kano tailors: Mannequin ban covers non-Muslims

Meanwhile, the Kano Hisbah Board says it has been engaging with indigenous tailors in the state ahead of an implementation drive following its ban on the usage of mannequins for the display of apparel.

The religious outfit said tailors who insist on using mannequins must rip off their limbs, heads and keep their shoulders concealed.

Asked how the ban affects non-Muslim tailors, Sina said he is confident in his approach for such cases, adding that they would abide by the rule.

Hisbah moves against Kannywood actress, summons thespian

In a related development, the Kano state Hisbah board recently summoned a Kannywood actress, Ummah Shehu, over some allegations she levelled against the Islamic police.

Sina said Hisbah summoned the actress to prove her claim that the organisation is only focusing on the activities of commoners.

Shehu made the allegation against Hisbah following the arrest and subsequent arraignment of Sadiya Haruna, her colleague in the industry.

Source: Legit.ng