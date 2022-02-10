In what could be described as sad news, some persons have lost their lives to the cold hands of death and others injured following an attack in Ibadan

On Thursday, February 10, armed robbers attacked a bullion van transporting money to a bank at Idi-Ape in Ibadan North East LGA of Oyo state, killing three police officers and four others

In a video shared online, robbers, who were said to have dressed in police uniform, trailed the van to Idi-Ape and, tried unsuccessfully to intercept the bullion van at the area

There was tension in the air on Thursday, February 10, when robbers attacked a bullion van in Idi-Ape area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital city.

The Nation reports that two policemen died with the robbers shooting sporadically while carrying out the operation.

In a video clip shared by the Nigerian Tribune, the armed robbers reportedly killed some persons including police officers at the Iwo Road area of Ibadan, just after attacking a bullion van.

The robbers attacked a bullion van and carted away money from it. Photo credit: The Nigerian Tribune

Source: Facebook

According to the newspaper, the bullion van was from one of the new generation banks located around the testing ground area.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng to express their views on the said incident.

For some, it is scarier to live in Nigeria now considering the present realities and for others, Nigeria is in a big mess.

Kehinde Oyedele wrote:

"Bad news every single day."

Chibuenyim Emmanuel wrote:

"I just watched the video in Twitter.

"Omo Naija don cast ."

OG Olamide shared an emoji:

"."

Osadolor Louis wrote:

"Living in Nigeria is one of the 100 ways to die."

Oluwashinoayo Ibrahim wrote:

"Na wa ooo.

"Everywhere for naija just dey hot.

"Ritual killings, Bandits, Kidnappers, Fraudsters, Food cost

"God almighty please come to our rescue."

Chigozie Nicky wrote:

"Yes eye witnessed said it was 13 persons killed by the criminals."

Recruitment: Robbers now joining police force, PSC raises alarm

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the leadership of the Police Service Commission (PSC) has cried out over its notice of criminal elements making their way into the Nigerian Police Force through the ongoing recruitment exercise.

Musliu Smith, the PSC's chairman, made this observation during a sensitisation and town-hall meeting in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state, on Monday, January 31.

Smith expressed worry over the state of security across the country if such persons are recruited into the system.

Ex-president Obasanjo's farm torched, armed men attack firefighters

In another development, some parts of Orchard Farm located in Benue belonging to the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was recently set ablaze by some aggrieved persons.

Nigerian Tribune reports that persons in Gwer local government area where the farm is located claimed that the place was torched by some youths who were demanding compensation for the 2,420 hectares of land.

However, the director of fire service in the state, Donald Ikyaaza, who confirmed the incident noted that officers were immediately sent to the scene upon receiving distress calls.

Source: Legit.ng