Despite the recent criticisms of its activities, the Kano state Hisbah board continues to bare its fangs

Another actress has been picked by the Islamic moral police days after she criticised Hisbah for arresting one of her colleagues

The latest actress to be arrested had boldly called out Hisbah for turning a blind eye to the activities of the wealthy in the society

Kano - The Kano state Hisbah board has summoned a Kannywood actress, Ummah Shehu, over some allegations she levelled against the Islamic police.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that the commandant of the board, Harun Sani Ibn Sina, said Hisbah summoned the actress to prove her claim that the organisation is only focusing on the activities of commoners.

Shehu made the allegation against Hisbah following the arrest and subsequent arraignment of Sadiya Haruna, her colleague in the industry.

Ibn Sina said Shehu must shed light on the allegations she made against Hisbah.

Public affairs commentator weighs in on Hisbah's excesses

Writing in the ThisDay newspaper recently, a public affairs analyst, Onikepo Braithwaite, accused Hisbah of not taking the non-Muslims in Kano and their fundamental rights into consideration, nor the constitutional provisions, in issuing some of its directives.

She stated that northern Nigerian states that are implementing Sharia law have endorsed Islam, and favoured the faith over and above all others.

Nigerians react

Some Nigerians on social media have also been calling out Hisbah over its activities in recent times.

Khaleefa Shareef wrote:

“I expect Hisbah to report her to the police. The allegation is very weighty but you can't be the complainant and investigator at the same time. There wouldn't be a fair investigation.”

Peter Ukonu wrote on Facebook:

“The core northern Muslims seem to enjoy the activities of the Hisbah. Taliban and Boko Haram started like the Hisbah. Now the question is, why are Afghans running from their country when their own Hisbah police took over the country? Is it that they don't want to be governed by Sharia laws? Just imagine what living in Kano, Katsina will be like when the Sharia laws are fully implemented.

“You'll be flogged for buying condoms but will be allowed to drink as much codeine as you want. A full-grown lady wearing an exposed back dress will be flogged while a thirteen-year girl fully covered in hijab will receive marriage blessings by the Imam! Just imagine!”

Muhammad Jnr wrote:

“This Hisbah or whatever it is they are called should be dissolved. They only use religion as an avenue to harass the poor. Even if she made utterances, she only stated the obvious.”

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Kano state Hisbah board locked up Haruna, a Kannywood actress, for allegedly uploading sexual content on her social media handles.

The accused person was initially arrested on Friday, August 20 by the surveillance department of Hisbah.

She was then detained in the custody of the Islamic police until early Monday, August 23 when she was brought before the Sharia court sitting in Sharada area of Kano state.

In a related development, Hibah criticised the bridal shower gown worn by Zahra Bayero, the wife of Yusuf Buhari, son of the Nigerian president.

Sheik Ibn Sina also said people who are sharing videos and photos of the dress are committing sin.

According to him, the emir’s daughter as a Muslim is not above the law and should have lead by example if she wants blessings for her marriage.

