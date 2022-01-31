The Kano Hisbah Board has held a meeting with the National Association of Tailors in Kano to implement its ban on mannequins

In July 2021, Hisbah, a religious corps, banned mannequins use by fashion entrepreneurs, boutique owners, and in commercials in the northwest state

Hisbah had argued the practice was immoral and violated established Islamic provisions and teachings

Kano - The Kano Hisbah Board says it has been engaging with indigenous tailors in the state ahead of an implementation drive following its ban on the usage of mannequins for the display of apparel.

Harun Ibn Sina, commander-general of the religious outfit, told The Cable newspaper that tailors who insist on using mannequins must rip off their limbs, heads and keep their shoulders concealed.

Hisbah has insisted that Kano tailors irrespective of their religion must obey its ban of mannequins. Photo credit: Fajri Achmad Noor F / EyeEm

Source: Getty Images

His words:

“Some took it as mere fashion. If you make a human structure and display clothes with it in the front of your shop, it’s prohibited in Islam. Except you removed the head and ensure the breasts or shoulders are covered.

“This is so one won’t look and start feeling things. Hisbah tries to enlighten the tailors about these. It’s important that they obey. They’re supposed to believe what we have said because it is in the context of the Holy Quran.

“It’s nothing more and nothing less. If they insist on using mannequins, they should remove the head because it can not be human without the head. If it’s female, don’t allow the breasts, backside, leg, or chest to be exposed.

“Do that and there’s no problem. At the meeting, most of the tailors understood what we were trying to enlighten them about. They pledged to abide by this. Kano is 99 percent Muslim. Non-Muslims are not in the majority.

“So they are confident in what we say. They’re law-abiding because we’re working hand-in-hand.”

Asked how the ban affects non-Muslim tailors, Sina said he is confident in his approach for such cases.

His words:

“This regulation covers non-muslim tailors. That percentage, we will reach out to them and explain.

“We work for both Muslims and non-muslims. As long as you continue to live in Kano, you must abide by the laws of the state. We live peacefully with non-muslims but, when we meet non-compliant ones, we’ll know what to do.

“We won’t be harsh. We’re soft so we will convince them and they’ll understand us. We’re not law enforcement but law enlightenment agencies.”

Hisbah moves against Kannywood actress, summons thespian

In a related development, the Kano state Hisbah board recently summoned a Kannywood actress, Ummah Shehu, over some allegations she levelled against the Islamic police.

Sina said Hisbah summoned the actress to prove her claim that the organisation is only focusing on the activities of commoners.

Shehu made the allegation against Hisbah following the arrest and subsequent arraignment of Sadiya Haruna, her colleague in the industry.

How Hisbah's action triggered Kannywood actress outrage

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Kano state Hisbah board locked up Haruna for allegedly uploading sexual content on her social media handles.

The accused person was initially arrested on Friday, August 20 by the surveillance department of Hisbah.

She was then detained in the custody of the Islamic police until early Monday, August 23 when she was brought before the Sharia court sitting in Sharada area of Kano state.

