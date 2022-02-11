Kingsley Effiom Paul, who climbed the 60ft floodlight at the UJ Esuene Stadium in Calabar has revealed that God moved him to do it

The 400 level student of the University of Calabar has also reacted to claims that he had attempted to commit suicide with the daring move

Kingsley was rescued in the wee hours of Thursday, February 10 by men of Cross River Stae anti-kidnapping unit

The 24-year-old University of Calabar student, Kingsley Effiom Paul, who was rescued from the 60ft floodlight of UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar has opened up that God moved him to carry out the act.

Kinglsey was brought down from the floodlight by men of the state's anti-kidnapping unit in the early hours of Thursday, February 10.

He claimed to have done it to protest the poor state of the stadium Photo Credit: Vanguard, Instagram/@goldmynetv

Source: UGC

On if it was a suicide attempt

Speaking with Vanguard, Kingsley stated that he was neither a thief nor had attempted suicide with the move but was only trying to protest the poor state of the stadium.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“I didn’t also attempt suicide ,I’m a student of philosophy in the University of Calabar ,400 level ,I have no reason to want to kill myself , so my intention was simply to create awareness and draw government attention to look into the plight of the stadium.

” I’m aware that there were some renovations of the swimming pool and basket ball court ,but a lot of other athletes are suffering because the track and the pitch has really gone bad.

“I just wanted government to do something about it and I believe my mode of protest will give the place the much needed attention,” the young man said.

The Cross River Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo described the incident as unfortunate and stated that the young man would be profiled to ascertain if he had any hidden intention.

@goldmynetv reported the incident on Instagram and got many people talking.

Netizens share their thoughts on the incident

@tunji_yemi remarked:

"Anti-kidnapping unit, kidnapping Nigerians from the jaws of suicide since .... AD."

@fantasticdearest wrote:

"Bt i hear sey cross river na beautiful city ..... Wetin com happen again.... Abi d guy jst wan use d state govt popular and cash out ..... After all this thing wey him do now go bring some jolly las las."

@feyioluwatoyin opined:

"Hmm.. It's well. If not for self control, sometimes, Seeing the dilapidated state of this country in every aspect of life could want to push anyone into madness.....sorry about depression, boy!"

@zee_reborn stated:

"Naso una go dy lie ontop God .. because he no fit give instant slap abi .. omo jatijati."

@official_iamnathan said:

"The Spirit Of God Name Sef Dan Suffer For This Country Tire."

Man climbs telecom mast and threatens to commit suicide if parents don't allow him to tie the knot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had climbed a telecom mast and threatened to kill himself if his parents didn't allow him to get married.

In a video shared on Facebook by BBC Pidgin News, the man had vowed to commit suicide from the mast.

The incident which happened in Gombe state attracted so many onlookers. Umar was said to have later been brought down from the mast by men of the fire service and taken to the police station.

Umar's brother told BBC News Pidgin that he had been catering for the 27-year-old since the demise of their dad 7 years ago. According to him, Umar recently expressed his desire to get married and needed N4 million.

Source: Legit.ng