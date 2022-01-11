Some youths who are members of the ruling APC on Tuesday, January 11 openly disagreed over funds disbursed to them

The youths who met at a public place in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja tackled each other over the funds

One of the aggrieved youths also said he was physically attacked by one of the leaders of the youth group which received the funds

FCT, Abuja - A report by Sahara Reporters indicates that members of APC Rebirth Group, a mobilisation movement under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, January 11 tackled each other over N250million allegedly given to them by some state governors.

According to the report, the money was given to the movement to campaign against the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the ruling party led by Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni.

The youths reportedly received the money to campaign against the APC caretaker chairman, Mai Mala Buni. Photo credit: Yobe state government

Source: Facebook

The report noted that during a meeting at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja to disburse the funds, crisis broke out as some youths accused the leadership of the group of trying to sideline them and pocket all the money.

The aggrieved members said that they were yet to get their cut from of the largesse despite working tirelessly to carry out the plot.

A member of the group, Danielson Momoh, accused Aliyu Audu, convener of the group, of working against the interest of other members.

His words:

“We want change but we are not ready. We cannot continue to operate the same way as our leaders.

“We are aware that Audu received N250million. We are not happy. He threw punches at me. I was civil.”

Other members of the APC Rebirth Group were said to have later staged a walkout from the venue of the meeting in protest of the disagreement that broke out.

Governor Badaru terrorising APC members in Jigawa, stakeholders allege

Meanwhile, some founding members of the APC in Jigawa state, under the aegis of APC Stakeholders Forum, have petitioned the national leadership of the party.

The group alleged that the state governor, Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar is 'terrorising them,' even as they demanded the immediate cancellation of the recently concluded congresses in Jigawa.

The petition was signed by six leaders of the group, which include Alhaji Sani Ibrahim Taura, Barrister Hafizu Abubakar, Alhaji Bala Idi Kazaure, Mutari Garba Garki, and Saifullahi Muhammad Mudasshir.

APC convention: Mustapha vows to end internal crisis as party chair

In a related development, a frontline national chairmanship aspirant of the APC, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, has promised to adopt preventive diplomacy in crisis management if given the opportunity to emerge in the party's forthcoming national convention.

The Kwara state-born APC chieftain also promised to discourage a fire-brigade approach to party governance.

Mustapha made his plans known while speaking on Thursday, December 16, 2021 in Abuja at the second annual public lecture summit of the APC Press Corps attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

