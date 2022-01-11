Pastor Oreoluwa of RCCG has gone online amid the trending Mummy G.O's videos to say that Pastor Foluke Adeboye is the real one

The clergyman said Foluke was the first person that made the title known with her personality of holiness and compassion

Some people who commented under Oreoluwa's post agreed with him as they expressed their 'stanship'

Following the popularity of the founder of Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church of God, Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo known as Mummy G.O, a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastor, Oreoluwa, has spoken his mind.

In a series of posts, the pastor stated that the only recognised Mummy G.O he knows is Pastor Foluke Adeboye, the wife of the RCCG overseer, Enoch Adeboye.

Oreoluwa said there's a reason Pastor Foluko was first called Mummy G.O.

Source: Twitter

Foluke is the real Mummy G.O

Quoting his earlier post, Pastor Oreoluwa revealed that the reason why Foluke was first called Mummy G.O was that she entirely stands for holiness, compassion, care, among others.

He said:

“There's a reason why she was first called Mummy G.O, we won't allow jokers to tarnish it. She stands for holiness, sound doctrine, compassion, care, forbearance, foresight, the anointing and stature in Christ and God.”

Days after sharing his posts, he made screenshots of them and shared again, an action that drew the ire of many Nigerians.

Mixed reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@MRMIDEMOSES said:

"The only Mummy G.O that exist."

@BondeyStephen said:

"The Mummy G.O that God gave us and she teaches the truth."

@TemitopeOritsee said:

"The Only Mummy .G.O. I know. GOD Bless you Grandma.

@Cuurlybracket said:

"When pastor starts chasing clout."

@lerritweet said:

"But seriously, the RCCG as a church is supposed to demote this Oreoluwa guy from being a pastor to an usher.. Why drag mama onimama into a conversation that's very stupid."

@ojiemeka1 said:

"As a pastor, your duty is to preach salvation to your audience and not to fight for a mortal human. Go and face your calling and stop this your eye service ranting. If the ship is down now, you will be the first to betray them."

They edited my social media videos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the popular and trending Mummy G.O said most of the videos about her on social media have been doctored. The evangelist made this disclosure in an interview published by BBC Pidgin on Sunday, January 9.

She added that those behind the videos trending on social media have been after her for over eight years, adding that they once sent gunmen after her.

Her words:

“All those videos are edited. Even Lucifer, if he’s made a pastor today, will he ever say all those things attributed to me talk less of someone called a holiness preacher?"

Source: Legit.ng