Buhari Meets TY Danjuma, Billionaire Businessman Indimi In Aso Rock

President Buhari had a closed-door meeting with General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma in Aso Rock on Tuesday, February 8

The Nigerian leader also met with billionaire businessman Alhaji Mohammed Indimi at the presidential villa

Details of the two meetings which were described as private have not been disclosed at the time of filing this report

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, February 8, hosted his former boss General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma in Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

Danjuma’s mission was not revealed along with photographs released by presidential spokesman Femi Adesina in Facebook post sighted by Legit.ng.

President Buhari on Tuesday, February 8, receives Lt-Gen TY Danjuma rtd and Alhaji Mohammed Indimi in a private audience. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Adesina said it was a private meeting.

According to Adesina, President Buhari also received his in-law billionaire businessman Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, in a private audience.

Details of the meeting were also not made public at the time of filing this report.

2023: Buhari makes important pledge to poor, vulnerable Nigerians

In other news, President Buhari on Friday, February 4, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, made an important promise to Nigerians.

For the poor and vulnerable in the society, the president said he remains committed to their protection and their lifting from the poverty cycle till the end of his tenure in 2023.

Buhari gave the assurance while speaking at the virtual official presentation of the Country Review Report of Nigeria to the 31st Africa Peer Review Forum of the African Union, according to a statement by his spokesman, Adesina.

My administration will finish strong in the last lap of my tenure, Buhari assures

Legit.ng had also previously reported that President Buhari shared his opinion regarding restructuring the country.

According to Buhari, it pleases him that the Nigerian elite has realised changing the country is a task for everyone.

The president spoke on Sunday, January 30 at a dinner in honour of the 2022 committee of business, political, media and civil society leaders.

Buhari said:

"I am delighted that members of the Nigerian elite have woken up to the fact that the task of changing this society is a task for all of us, whether we are in the private or public sector."

Source: Legit.ng