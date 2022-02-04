President Buhari revealed his plans for the poor and vulnerable Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections

As he is looking forward to returning back to his farm, the president disclosed that he is committed to improving the lives of Nigerians till the end of his tenure

Buhari also assured that access to education and opportunities would be expanded and the poor's safety net

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, February 4, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, made an important promise to Nigerians.

For the poor and vulnerable in the society, the president said he remains committed to their protection and their lifting from the poverty cycle till the end of his tenure in 2023.

Buhari gave the assurance while speaking at the virtual official presentation of the Country Review Report of Nigeria to the 31st Africa Peer Review Forum of the African Union, according to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.

Buhari noted that the poor’s social safety nets would be further sustained, while access to education and opportunities would be expanded, The Punch reports.

He promised that his government would also take advantage of information, communication and technology to ensure inclusiveness, access and create more opportunities, Channels TV added.

