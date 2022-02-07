Muslim women are allowed to wear hijab in line with the teachings of their faith, according to the federal government

Adamu Adamu, the minister of education, made this known on Sunday, February 6, at the National Mosque, Abuja

The controversy over the wearing of hijab in Nigeria has generated heated debate in some parts of the country

Abuja - The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, has reacted to the recent controversy over Muslim women wearing hijab in the country.

Adamu declared that Nigeria’s constitution allows Muslim women to wear hijab in line with the teachings of their faith, Daily Trust reports.

The federal government says Muslim women are allowed to wear hijab in line with the teachings of their faith. Photo credit: Obiageli Adaeze Okaro

He made the disclosure at a public lecture organised by the Coalition of Nigerian Muslim Women as part of activities marking this year’s World Hijab Day on Sunday, February 6, at the National Mosque, Abuja.

The minister who was represented by Hajiya Sidikat Shomope of the Social Mobilisation Department, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) noted that all citizens are allowed to practice their religions as long as no harm or inconvenience is caused to other people.

Adamu lamented over the unfortunate controversy that the wearing of hijab in the country had gotten to at school level and the needless clashes it generated. The minister said:

“The wearing of hijab by Muslim women is a Sunna as recommended in the Holy Qur’an (Q 33 V 59).”

Speaking further, the minister said there is a lot Nigeria can gain by dialoguing on matters of religious differences rather than resorting to violence.

Protect women in hijab from Aabuse

In another report by Nigerian Tribune, the Coalition of Nigerian Muslim Women called on the government at all levels to protect women in hijab from abuse and other forms of maltreatment.

The Muslim women from different Islamic organisations made the urgent appeal with a view to protecting the dignity and honour of females.

Hajiya Azeeza Jibrin, a member of the coalition, speaking at an event to mark this year’s World Hijab Day declared that the hijab remained the dress of dignity and honour.

Muslim students free to wear hijab, Kwara government tells schools

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the Kwara government warned secondary schools to desist from imposing the wearing of Hijab (Muslim veil) or beret on students in the state.

The warning came on the heels of the fresh controversy on the wearing of hijab in some Christian schools in Oyun and Offa local government areas of the state.

Speaking at a meeting held at the Kwara State Teaching Service Commission in Ilorin on Friday, January 21, the chairman of the commission, Mallam Bello Abubakar, reaffirmed the determination of the government to ensure religious tolerance among teachers and students.

We’ll fight purported banning of hijab in schools

In a related development, the Muslim Student’s Society of Nigeria (MSSN) has vowed to fight the banning of hijab in schools in the southwestern states, especially in the higher institutions.

The Amir/Coordinator of MSSN in the region, Qaasim Odedeji, made this known during the 111th Islamic Vacation Course tagged How could this be held at the MSSN Secretariat along Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

He said some religious bigots are taking delight in using their position to infringe on the fundamental rights of Muslim students.

