The United States reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening trade, investment, security and cultural relations with Nigeria

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Keith Heffern said bilateral trade with Nigeria reached nearly $15 billion in 2025

The U.S. also pointed to growing cooperation in security, education and cultural exchange, while reaffirming its long-term diplomatic commitment

The United States has restated its commitment to expanding cooperation with Nigeria in trade, investment, security and cultural exchange and described the country as one of its most important partners in sub-Saharan Africa.

The assurance was given during the United States' 250th Independence Day celebration held at the residence of the U.S. Consul General in Lagos.

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Keith Heffern spoke during the Independence Day celebration in Lagos. Photo USCOnsulate

Source: Getty Images

Chargé d'Affaires Keith Heffern said the relationship between both countries had continued to grow over the past six decades and remained important to Washington's engagement with Africa, Punch reports.

How strong is US-Nigeria partnership?

Heffern said economic cooperation remains central to the relationship, noting that Nigeria is America's second largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to him, bilateral trade between both countries reached nearly 15 billion dollars in 2025, representing a 14 per cent increase from the previous year.

"These aren’t just numbers. With more than 100 U.S. companies operating in Nigeria, they represent jobs, opportunities and economic transformation for Americans and Nigerians," he said.

He added that the five year U.S. Nigeria Commercial and Investment Partnership, signed with Nigeria's Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, had continued to strengthen business collaboration.

The initiative is now in its second year and has brought together nearly 50 companies from both countries to improve investment and remove barriers to trade.

What areas are both countries expanding?

Beyond economic relations, Heffern said security cooperation remains an important part of the partnership. He referred to recent collaboration between the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, which led to the dismantling of a transnational criminal network linked to drug peddling and money laundering.

"Efforts like these disrupt the illicit networks that undermine security, finance criminal activity and threaten the safety and prosperity of our two nations," he said.

The envoy also pointed to growing maritime cooperation, citing American participation in activities marking the Nigerian Navy's 70th anniversary as evidence of continued support for African led security initiatives.

Why does cultural exchange matter?

Heffern said cultural ties remain another pillar of the relationship. He noted that this year's celebration featured the legacy of Motown music while acknowledging the global success of Nigerian Afrobeats artists.

He also recognised more than 14,000 Nigerians who have participated in U.S. government exchange programmes, describing them as contributors to stronger bilateral relations.

Heffern added that the ongoing construction of the new U.S. Consulate General complex in Eko Atlantic demonstrates America's long-term commitment to its partnership with Nigeria.

"When completed, our new home will stand as a lasting symbol of the United States’ commitment to Nigeria and the enduring partnership between our two nations," he said.

US seeks to strip Nigerian fraud convict of citizenship

In a previously published report, United States authorities have moved to revoke the citizenship of a Nigerian national convicted for his role in a sprawling identity theft and tax fraud operation that targeted hundreds of thousands of victims and sought tens of millions of dollars in fraudulent refunds.

The United States Department of Justice disclosed that it filed a civil complaint seeking to strip Emmanuel Oluwatosin Kazeem of his American citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng