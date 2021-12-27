Muslim organisations in the country have reacted angrily over the continuous ban on Hijab in schools

Recently, a prominent Islamic group in Nigeria has threatened to contend against the ban of Hijab in southwest schools

The group is asking for the issue to be addressed properly as the issue, it's been long overdue in the country

Lagos- In recent times, the use of the Hijab in schools has generated heated debate in the polity.

On Sunday, December 26, the Muslim Student’s Society of Nigeria (MSSN) vowed to fight the banning of hijab in schools in the southwestern states, especially in the higher institutions, Daily Trust reports.

The Amir/Coordinator of MSSN in the region, Qaasim Odedeji, made this known during the 111th Islamic Vacation Course tagged How could this be held at the MSSN Secretariat along Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Protest from Muslim students called HijabisFightBack in Brussels, Belgium on 05 June 2020. Photo credit: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

He said some religious bigots are taking delight in using their position to infringe on the fundamental rights of Muslim students.

In his lead paper, the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Isiaq Oloyede lamented the shortage of Islamic Religious Knowledge (IRK) teachers in the Southwest public schools, saying the curricula in the traditional Islammiyyah schools are in some parts outdated and unsuitable.

Source: Legit.ng