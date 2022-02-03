A special adviser to Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state, Sale Ahmadu has resigned his appointment

Jalingo, Taraba state - Sale Ahmadu, a special adviser to Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state, has resigned his appointment, saying the government has lost focus.

The resignation letter addressed to the governor through the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Anthony Jellason, on Thursday, February 3, read:

“The past two years or so have been most challenging in my life and faith.

“I was paid salaries without any responsibility which is against my faith particularly in a government and party that has lost focus.

“Like the children of Israel in the wilderness, the present administration under Governor Ishaku is moving in a circle without any progress.

“I, therefore, want to be counted among those that have heard the voice of God to move forward.”

Reacting to the resignation, the state publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Andeta’rang Irammae, debunked the claim that the government of Ishaku under PDP has lost focus.

Ahmadu’s resignation comes less than a month after the resignation of another special assistant, Usman Sa’adu, and two others who resigned their appointments citing personal reasons.

Governor Ishaku opens on how helpless he is over Taraba communities' attacks

In other news, with the growing attack in various communities in Taraba state, the state governor, Darius Ishaku, has said that he is helpless.

The attacks suspected to be carried out in these communities by some Cameroonian separatists popularly known as Ambazonia rebels have continued to stall activities around the border communities in the state.

Governor Ishaku expressing his frustration over the attacks on Channels Television's Politics Today monitored by Legit.ng said he could not have been able to stop or prevent the attack by the separatists.

Prominent APC governor’s aide resigns, gives reason for decision

Meanwhile, the special adviser on social investment to the Gombe state governor, Hajiya Dijatu Bappah has tendered her resignation from office.

Bappah made her decision known to Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, in a letter dated Tuesday, February 1.

While citing personal reasons for resigning, the government appointee appreciated Yahaya for giving her what she described a “golden opportunity” to serve.

