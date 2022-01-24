Secondary schools in Kwara have been warned by the state government to stop imposing hijabs and berets on their students

The warning was given by the government following recent altercations in some schools concerning the issue

Last year, Kwara witnessed a long drawn battle between some missionary schools and some students of the use of hijabs

Illorin - The Kwara government has warned secondary schools to desist from imposing the wearing of Hijab (Muslim veil) or beret on students in the state.

The warning came on the heels of the fresh controversy on the wearing of hijab in some Christian schools in Oyun and Offa local government areas of the state.

Speaking at a meeting held at the Kwara State Teaching Service Commission in Ilorin on Friday, January 21, the chairman of the commission, Mallam Bello Abubakar, reaffirmed the determination of the government to ensure religious tolerance among teachers and students.

A statement sent to journalists by the spokesman of the commission, Peter Amogbonjaye, noted that the meeting was held with the aim of resolving the crisis over hijab, which erupted recently at the Oyun Baptist Grammar School, Ijagbo.

Abubakar reminded the gathering that Kwara was a state of harmony and advised everyone to be good ambassadors for the coming generation.

The chairman, who warned that the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq would not tolerate religious bigotry, enjoined all to shun religious sentiments and respect the rights of individuals.

According to The Punch, the statement added:

“He thereafter warned the principals in the Oyun area to abide by the policy of the Kwara state government and desist from imposing Hijab on any student; instead, it should be made optional.”

The permanent member of the commission, Mallam Suleiman Danseko, urged the principals across the state to shun hypocrisy and religious bias in discharging their legitimate duties.

Issue a circular on hijab, MURIC tells Lagos state government

In a related development, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has reached out to the Lagos state government, demanding the issuance of a circular on the permissibility of using hijab in public schools in the state.

The demand was made in a statement by the director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

MURIC hinged its request on incidents in the state’s public schools in which some teachers allegedly maltreated female Muslim students who use hijab.

Oyo Muslims ready for legal battle over Hijab controversy

Meanwhile, the Muslim Community of Oyo state has threatened to take legal actions against schools that prevent willing Muslims from adorning hijab.

While speaking for the community in Ibadan at a unity summit, the chairman, Alhajj Kunle Sanni described it as unwarranted, depriving Muslim schoolgirls of wearing hijab.

The summit drew representatives from different parts of Oyo state who came to deliberate on the unity of the Ummah in the state.

