Makurdi, Benue - The Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has expressed great displeasure over the fire incident that affected the mango farm of a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo in Howe, Gwer local government area of Benue state.

Legit.ng reports that Ortom, in a statement issued by Nathaniel Ikyur, his chief press secretary on Tuesday, February 1, ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident considered unfortunate.

Governor Samuel Ortom expressed great displeasure over the fire incident that affected the mango farm of former President Obasanjo in Benue state. Photo credit: Benue State Government

He maintained that the investigation “would unravel the remote and immediate cause of the fire outbreak.

Obtaining the report of the incident as presented to him by the Chairman of Gwer Local Government Council, Emmanuel Otserga, the governor affirmed that where it is discovered that the fire was an act of sabotage, the perpetrators must be brought to book.

According to him, those in the habit of sabotaging his government’s effort would fail.

He further warned that his government would not tolerate anyone trying to pull the state down as there are deliberate policies to encourage local and foreign investors and with particular emphasis on Agriculture.

The Governor, while tasking security operatives in the state to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book and such incident does not happen again, said the incident was the height of irresponsibility.

He said it was an irresponsible act for anyone to have conceived the idea of setting ablaze a farm that was capable of boosting the economic development of the area in particular and state.

Ortom said:

"Obasanjo as a former president is a statesman and needs to be accorded his due respect anywhere in Nigeria and Benue State cannot be an exception."

He urged the Benue state commissioner of police to not relent but to go after the perpetrators by way of arresting and bringing them to book.

