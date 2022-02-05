President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to ensure that the lives and property of Nigerians are protected

This demand was made by some youths under the aegis of the Coalition Of Southern And Middle Belt Youth Leaders Assembly

According to the youths, the present administration should desist from its attacks on the Benue state governor Samuel Ortom

Some youths from the Middle Belt region of the country have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure Nigerians are protected from terrorists and other criminalities across the country.

The youths under the umbrella Coalition Of Southern And Middle Belt Youth Leaders Assembly (COSMBYLA) said the major responsibility of a government is to protect its citizens.

This was contained in a statement seen by Legit.ng and signed by Shittu Waheed, the coordinator of the South West Youth Leaders Forum; Tito Zuokumor, the president south-south Youth Forum; Goodluck Ibem, the president general, Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders, and Terrence Kuanum the president of Benue Youth Forum.

Also, condemning the president over attacks against Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, the youths urged the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to concentrate on governance and alleviate the pains of the people.

The coalition said Governor Ortoms's only crime is calling on President Buhari to protect Nigerians and stop the killings by herdsmen.

Their words:

''The primary responsibility of any government to its citizens is the security of lives and property. Any President that cannot provide this primary responsibility has no business being in power."

