Youths in Benue state are excited about the passing of the amended anti-open grazing bill into law by Governor Samuel Ortom

The youths said that the governor have continued to show that the plight of the people are his major concerns

According to the youths, President Muhammadu Buhari's administration should work with stakeholdres like Ortom to address security challenges in Nigeria

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has been commended for recently signing the amended anti-open grazing prohibition and ranches establishment bill into law.

Ortom received commendations from the Benue Youth Forum on Friday, January 21, for taking a bold step in ensuring that the bill sees the light of the day.

In a statement signed by its president, Terrence Kuanum, and seen by Legit.ng, the Forum said it is heartwarming to hear from the governor that the spate of killings by armed herdsmen in Benue state has reduced.

Kuanum said the governor spoke the mind of the people when on Arise TV he alleged that the present administration is not interested in solving the security situation in the country.

He said:

"Governor Ortom spoke the minds of the majority of Nigerians when he said that the day President Buhari decides to end the Fulani attacks on innocent people, the attacks will indeed become a thing of the past.

The President's poor handling of the economy has made Nigerians poor and hungry, with a high rate of unemployment and a staggering debt profile."

Kuanum added that nothing is working and it is clear that Nigerians cannot wait for the expiration of the present administration.

Also noting that the forum stands in solidarity with Ortom's administration, Kuanum urged President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to critical stakeholders like the Benue state governor whom he said has been offering viable solutions for fixing security, economy and other critical issues bedevilling Nigeria.

He said:

"Lastly, we urge the Buhari administration and its agents to focus on their mandate of providing leadership to alleviate the suffering of the people and desist from vilifying and castigating true nationalists and patriots like Governor Samuel Ortom."

Harsh fines for erring herdsmen as fiery PDP governor signs amended bill into law

Serious punishments await erring herdsmen in Benue state who go about their businesses against their law of the land.

This is as the governor on Thursday, January 20, signed the amended anti-open grazing prohibition and ranches establishment law, 2017 into law.

One of the punishments is that any herdsmen whose cattle graze in urban areas will pay the sum of N500,000 as a first offender.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa signs anti-open grazing bill into law

Meanwhile, Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday, September 30 signed the Delta State Livestock, Breeding, Rearing, and Marketing Regulation Bill, 2021, otherwise known as Anti-Open Grazing Bill into law.

The governor also used the opportunity to call on the federal government to assist interested farmers to establish ranches across the country.

Legit.ng gathered that the governor also signed the Delta State Urban and Regional Planning Bill 2020 into law.

