Prophet Adelana Adekunle Solomon, aka Oba Solomon, has spoken after honouring an invitation by the police

The cleric said he was invited by the police after some Muslim clerics reported him over his utterances

Oba Solomon said his arrest had nothing to do with the national leader of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Lagos, Nigeria - Prophet Adelana Adekunle Solomon, popularly known as Oba Solomon, has revealed while he was invited by the Nigerian police for questioning.

In a Facebook Live video on Thursday, February 3, Prophet Solomon said he was angry before getting to the police station but when he heard from the policemen, the anger subsided a little.

Prophet Solomon said his invitation by the police had nothing to do with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR, Otito oro Olorun by king Solomon

He said the police of were very civil and honoured him when he appeared before them.

The cleric said it was some Muslims who reported him to the police over some of the things he said on social media.

Prophet Solomon said the police did not ask him to stop his preaching but advised him to avoid what can cause religious crisis.

I consider their words, those who reported me want peace - Oba Solomon

Speaking further, the Christian cleric who spoke in Yoruba said the Muslims who reported him to the police did not aim to cause fight.

"They want peace to reign. And I promise them that I will adjust but I will continue to quote Quran and Bible and the Ifa Corpus. But we will stop abuses," he said.

Prophet Solomon went on to apologise to the Muslim clerics, noting that there is no benefit in fighting one another.

Nevertheless, he said nobody can stop him from preaching the word of God.

He said:

"So, you intelligent Muslim clerics who reported me, I apologise. "Dont vex". God will help all of us. May we not see trouble. Both Muslims and Christians are sisters and brothers. Muslim, Christians and traditionalists are one. We are not two.

"We are fighting one another because we don't understand what we are reading.

"So, you Muslim clerics that reported me, I am very grateful to you because someone who reports want the fight to stop

"I first thought some people were plotting against me because Nigeria does not want truth but when I got to the police station, all the police recognised Oba Solomon, they took pictures with. May God love you too.

"In short, everything has been settled. Once again, the Muslim clerics, don't be annoyed. But be truthful, you Christians and traditionalists, be truthful.

"Nigeria will be good if everyone starts saying the truth. If we abandon the truth, there will be problem. Nigeria will not progress.

"And I want you people to know that all what I do, I don't know anything about it. It's how the spirit brings that I say it. and There is nobody that can stop God from talking. That is how it is but there will be some adjustments because Bible says we should seek peace.

"Even God does not instruct us to be fighting. He said we should seek peace. Like Islam, they said it is a religion of peace. Let us all continue to seek peace. What do we benefit from fighting one another."

I do not have any issue with Tinubu

The cleric also sent a message to those saying his arrest had to do with his prophesy on Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential ambition.

He said:

"I and Tinubu do not have any issue. I only told Tinubu to repent. He should do good and help the poor with his wealth. That's all.

"I and Governor Sanwo-Olu are not fighting. Governor Sanwo-Olu is owing me because he is supposed to be paying me salary for what I am saying. That's what I said."

Prophet Solomon said Governor Solomon should be paying him N100 million per month so that he can feed the poor, adding that he has the right to be getting paid for making Lagosians laugh.

Some Nigerians had insinuated that the cleric's invitation by the police was connected with his prophecy that Tinubu will not achieve his ambition to become Nigeria's president in 2023.

