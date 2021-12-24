President Muhammadu Buhari visits Maiduguri, the Borno state capital on Thursday, December 23

Following his official visit, the president commissioned new infrastructural projects carried out by Governor Babagana Zulum

Meanwhile, the state government expressed deep satisfaction over the president's visit and noted that the people are enjoying the atmosphere as normalcy is being restored gradually

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, December 23, paid an official visit to Borno state, to commission a number of infrastructure projects by the state government, in addition to a noteworthy philanthropic intervention by Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi.

Buhari also paid a courtesy call on the Shehu of Borno, Dr. Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El Kanemi.

Governor Zulum and the Shehu of Borno both happily noted that the people of Borno state are enjoying the gradual return of peace to their State, which has enabled many to return to their homes, farms and communities.

The president commissioned new projects done by the Babagana Zulum-led adminstration Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

The president made this known in a statement shared on his official Facebook page on Friday, December 24.

He wrote:

"We owe a debt of gratitude to our gallant and determined military and other security agencies for the progress seen so far in the region.

"Let me also specially commend Prof. Zulum for the remarkable work he had done in the last two years. Earlier this year I was also in Borno to commission developmental projects. I am very very pleased to see the massive rebuilding and restoration going on in Borno. "

Borno governor Zulum lists 20 important things he plans to achieve in 2022

Meanwhile, Professor Zulum has identified and listed 20 topmost targets he hopes to achieve in 2022.

A statement posted on the state government's Facebook page on Friday, December 3, indicates that the governor of Borno state listed each of them on Tuesday, November 30, in Maiduguri, while presenting the 2022 budget before lawmakers at the Borno State House of Assembly.

Among the list of the 20 key deliverables from the 2022 budget the governor hopes to achieve are the completion and commissioning of the Borno State University Teaching Hospital, recruitment of 1,000 health workers and the implementation of N30,000 minimum wage for qualified primary school teachers.

Source: Legit.ng