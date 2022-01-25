Earlier, the Lagos state government reacted angrily to the recent activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the state

Meanwhile, factional members of the union on Thursday on Lagos Island attacked one another, leaving many injured including traders and commuters.

The activities of the union have therefore been suspended indefinitely and Lagos residents are demanding a total ban as some call for a reformed transportation system

Lagos state- Reactions have continued to trail the recent suspension of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), activities at Eyin Eyo, Church Street and Idumota Bridge, in Lagos Island, indefinitely.

Vanguard reports that the indefinite suspension became necessary following violence in those areas.

This move was carried out by the Lagos state government and announced on Tuesday, January 25, by the special adviser to the governor on transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka at a stakeholders meeting.

Lagos residents want Gov Sanwo-Olu to ban NURTW across the state. Photo credit: The Lagos State Government

Source: Facebook

Nigerians react

This development by the state government has generated reactions from Nigerians who shared their opinion on the matter.

For some who wrote on Legit.ng's page, the suspension should be indefinite and for others, the ban should be across the entire state.

@Morgan Nsukidem Bassey wrote:

"He should ban them completely from the entire lagos. It would not be a bad idea if the government introduces a one daily payment system for commercial vehicles and road side sellers. The state is too civilized for the drama and eyesores that comes with the activities of NURTW members."

@Ejima Boldness Charityiko wrote:

"Lagos that we know❓All na audio ban."

@Olabisi Elegbede Yusuf wrote:

"Please let the suspension be indefinite."

@Lugard Stephen Collins appeals:

"Suspend the entire state Mr Governor please."

@Shola Mustapha Odunuga demanded:

"We want total ban in Lagos state."

@Bunmi Adeleye wrote:

" Atleast people in that community will rest finally ..kilode

"Pls let it go round all over lagos state ."

@Adekunle Amyzel said:

"Ban them totally and reform Lagos transportation system if they are not careful. They are too menacingly annoying."

@Alani Adebayo wrote:

"A very good movement mr governor."

@Tomiwa Olorunsola asked:

"Why not suspend it state wide, as in Ondo state?."

Source: Legit.ng