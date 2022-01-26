An aide to the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the ban of various activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers on Lagos Island

Oluwatoyin Fayinka said the ban was initiated following the several violent activities going on in that area of the state

Fayinka also directed the Rapid Response Squad to ensure the enforcement of the ban by the state government in this area

The Lagos state government on Tuesday, January 25, suspended all activities of the Lagos chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) on the Lagos Island.

The Nation reports that the state government ordered that the NURTW at Eyin Eyo, Church Street and Idumota Bridge remain suspended indefinitely.

It was gathered that action taken by the Lagos state government followed the recent violence that has continued to occur in the areas.

Activities of the NURTW have been banned by the Lagos state government Photo: Lagos state government

Source: Twitter

The ban was announced at a recent stakeholders meeting attended by the NURTW, Central Business District (CBD) and Lagos State Market Women Association (Iya Oloja General and Iya Oloja of Lagos Island), at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, the special adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka.

Fayinka said the state government decided on the ban to prevent further acts of violence at Idumota.

The governor's aide also said that the Lagos State Parks Monitoring Authority has been directed to resume at Eyin Eyo.

Police operatives under Rapid Response Squad to take charge

The Punch reports that Fayinka also directed the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) to station an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) on Idumota Bridge.

According to her, the presence of the RRS in the area would prevent motorists from driving against traffic in compliance with traffic rules and regulations of the state.

She said this action would also enforce the suspension of the NURTW within the axis and help flush out the Oju Opake Boys operating around the area.

The governor's aide, in addition, announced the suspension of the activities of the transport union at Church Street and John Street, particularly Keke Marwa and Mini-buses (Korope).

Fayinka said:

“State security operatives are hereby put on red alert to ensure safety and security of lives and property in Lagos Island and its environs."

Source: Legit.ng