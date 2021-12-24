Lagosians willing to go out on Saturday, December 25, 2021 and Saturday, January, 1, 2022, do not have to worry about the cost of transport fares

Lagos, Nigeria - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has approved free rides on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridors on Christmas and New Year days for all residents.

The buses will be available for free rides on Saturday, December 25, 2021 and Saturday, January, 1, 2022, in celebration of the festive season.

A statement signed by the managing director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. (Mrs.) Abimbola Akinajo, said the free commuter bus services are being offered to Lagosians in the spirit of joy, love and peace which the festive season signifies.

She said the Sanwo-Olu led administration is committed to ensuring the execution of the Strategic Transport Master Plan via the Multimodal Transport System currently taking shape through water transportation and the ongoing Blue and Red Lines rail projects.

Her words:

“The governor has given his promise for the commencement of passenger operations on the first two phases of the State’s rail lines - Blue and Red.

"He has demonstrated his commitment to the completion of both rail lines by sourcing funds for their completion and provision of rolling stock. What is therefore expected of Lagosians is to support him towards the realisation of the Greater Lagos vision."

The LAMATA MD expressed the Lagos state government's gratitude for the patience and perseverance Lagosians have shown in the face of the discomfort accompanied with the construction of transport infrastructure.

She assured that consistent and spirited efforts are being made to improve public transport and traffic management.

While extending yuletide compliments to all Lagosians, Ms Akinajo enjoined everyone to observe all extant COVID-19 safety rules and travel safely during the festive period.

