Oyewale Adesiyan, an ex-minister of the federal republic of Nigeria, has expressed sadness over the death of Alao-Akala

Alao-Akala, who was a former governor of Oyo state, breathed his last in the early hours of Wednesday, January 12

Adesiyan said that the late chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be sorely missed by the people of the state

Ibadan, Oyo - A former minister of police affairs, Oyewale Adesiyan, has described the demise of the ex-governor of Oyo state, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, as a great loss to him, his family and the entire country.

Legit.ng reports that Adesiyan said the former governor lived an exemplary life, adding that he would be remembered for the good roles he played in the lives of many people within and outside the state.

Former minister of police affairs, Oyewale Adesiyan says Alao-Akala’s death is a loss to Nigeria.

Source: UGC

He said:

"I lost a personal leader per excellent, Otunba Alao-Akala. It is a personal loss to me and my family.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"A worthy leader, a kind-hearted man, you made a lot of people. You will forever be in the heart of so many. You are a great man."

Alao-Akala's death was confirmed on Wednesday, January 12, by the incumbent governor of the state, Seyi Makinde.

Makinde said he had directed that flags fly at half-mast in honour of his predecessor.

He said that Akala would be remembered for his contributions to the development of Oyo State as governor, especially for taking infrastructural development to other zones of the state outside Ibadan.

Former governor of Oyo state Alao-Akala dies 71

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Otunba Alao-Akala died in the early hours of Wednesday, January 12.

It was reported Akala, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was a former governor of the state, between 2007 and 2011.

Alao-Akala, it was gathered, left Abuja on the morning of Tuesday, January 11, for Ilorin and then proceeded to Ogbomosho where he died at age 71 a day later.

The APC politician was a deputy governor under the then governor Rashidi Ladoja between 2003 and 2006.

He later attained the office of governor in the state to replace Ladoja who was impeached at the time.

Source: Legit.ng