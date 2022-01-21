Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege have joined the people of Delta in congratulating Nigeria’s oldest monarch

Both Okowa and Omo-Agege sent congratulatory messages to the Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom on the occasion of his 105th birthday

His Majesty Ovie Richard Layeguen Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro 1, born on January 20, 1917, is the 12th Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the deputy Senate president and Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa have felicitated with the Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom, His Majesty Ovie Richard Layeguen Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro 1 on the occasion of his 105th birthday.

The congratulatory messages sent to Nigeria’s oldest monarch were contained in separate statements released and shared on social media on Thursday, January 20.

Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom in Delta, His Majesty Ovie Richard Layeguen Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro 1 turned 105 on Thursday, January 20. Photo credit: @OvieOmoAgege

Source: Twitter

Omo-Agege in a statement issued by his special adviser, media and publicity, Yomi Odunuga, described Ogoni-Oghoro as a quintessential traditional ruler.

The deputy president of the Senate also hailed the monarch for his consistency in counselling leaders for peace, recommending the rule of law and encouraging his kinsmen to always work for the larger goal of building one great nation.

He prayed that the legacy of peace, harmony, prosperity and steadfast progress that the Olomu Kingdom has witnessed since the monarch’s reign would continue perpetually.

Okowa on his part pointed out that the monarch’s reign had been very beneficial to his kingdom in particular and Urhobo people, The Punch reports.

The governor in a statement issued by Olisa Ifeajika, his chief press secretary said that since ascending the throne Ogoni-Oghoro has provided purposeful leadership for his people and Urhobo nation.

Source: Legit.ng