There are indications that a new Olubadan of Ibadan will be announced today, Saturday, January 15

This is because Governor Seyi Makinde is currently meeting with the kingmakers at Government House, Ibadan

The processes leading up to the successor of Oba Saliu Adetunji has been a subject of controversy in recent times

Ibadan - A report by The Nation newspaper indicates that Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde is currently in a closed-door meeting with members of the Olubadan-in-council.

According to the report, the nominated Olubadan of Ibadan Senator Lekan Balogun; Ex-governor Rashidi Ladoja, and other members of the council, numbering about 10, are attending the meeting.

Governor Makinde is said to be getting ready to announce the new Olubadan of Ibadan. Photo credit: Oyo state government

Source: Facebook

The meeting started shortly after the governor attended the Armed Forces Remembrance Day event at the Remembrance Arcade, opposite the Government House, Agodi Ibadan.

Barring any last-minute change, the governor, to be accompanied by the members of the Olubadan-in-Council is expected to brief the press.

A source close to the government hinted that the meeting was facilitated to resolve and address all issues bordering on the selection of the next Olubadan of Ibadanland.

It was gathered that, if things go well at the meeting, the governor may appoint and or confirm the nomination of Balogun to ascend the Olubadan stool.

Michael Lana cautions Governor Makinde against installing Balogun as Olubadan

Recall that Michael Lana, a former attorney-general of Oyo state recently said installing the Balogun of Ibadan land as king will amount to an aberration and illegality while noting that he is not fit to be crowned as the next Olubadan of Ibadan.

The lawyer said Balogun, some high chiefs, and Baales were illegally conferred with their titles by Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of the state.

Lana maintained that any installation of any of them during the pendency of the existing suite is illegal, null, and void.

Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Adetunji, dies at 93

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Oba Adetunji died on Sunday, January 2 at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, after a brief illness, at 93.

An influential monarch in southwest Nigeria, the Olubadan of Ibadan land, ascended the throne in March 2016 after the death of Oba Samuel Odulana Odugade.

Oba Odulana had mounted the throne in 2007 since the title was elevated from Baale Ibadan to the Olubadan in 1930.

Source: Legit.ng