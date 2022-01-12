Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has joined other prominent Nigerians in mourning Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala

Alao-Akala, who was a former governor of Oyo state, breathed his last in the early hours of Wednesday, January 12

Governor Okowa described the former Oyo state governor as a political icon who worked for the betterment of his people

Asaba - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commiserated with the Alao-Akala family, the people, and government of Oyo state on the passing of former governor, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Akala, who ruled Oyo state from 2007 to 2011 died in the early hours of Wednesday, January 12 in Ogbomoso. He was 71.

Governor Okowa described the late Alao-Akala as a political icon who will be missed by his people. Photo credit: Delta state government

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa said the passing of Alao-Akala at this critical time of the country’s political history was painful and regrettable.

He said that the former governor contributed immensely to the development of his state as a former deputy governor to Alhaji Rashidi Ladoja, and later as governor of the state.

“The late Alao-Akala was a patriot and a political icon whose life-long dedication and indefatigable commitment to serving the people will continue to be remembered.

“His contributions to the socio-political and economic development of Nigeria and indeed, humanity will remain indelible.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and people of Delta, I commiserate with his family, Governor Seyi Makinde, the government and people of Oyo state, numerous friends, associates, and admirers of the deceased politician.

“It is my prayer that God grant the immediate family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Governor Makinde mourns Alao-Akala

Governor Seyi Makinde had earlier confirmed the death of one of Otunba Alao-Akala.

Makinde got the news when he was called to deliver a goodwill message at ongoing interfaith prayers for Oyo workers.

The governor called for a minute silence and also ordered the programme be brought to an abrupt end and later ordered that all flags in Oyo state be flown at half-mast.

Adeysiyan describes Alao-Akala's death as a great loss

In a related development, a former minister of police affairs, Oyewale Adesiyan, has described the demise of Alao-Akala, as a great loss to him, his family, and the entire country.

Adesiyan said the former governor lived an exemplary life, adding that he would be remembered for the good roles he played in the lives of many people within and outside Oyo state.

He also described the former Oyo governor as a leader per excellence.

