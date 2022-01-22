The life of a young boy has been cut short following an ugly incident that occurred in Kabba LGA, Kogi state

An officer shot at a teenager after a quarrel ensued over a sachet of water in the state on Saturday, January 22

This sad development has been confirmed by the state's commissioner of police and has generated reactions from residents in the area and also halted business activities

Kogi state- In what could be described as an unfortunate incident, a teenage boy has been shot and killed by a trigger-happy policeman after a quarrel over a sachet of water in Kabba, Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi state on Saturday morning, January 22.

Daily Trust reports that the incident has elicited wide protests in the town, forcing business activities to a standstill.

Commissioner's reaction

While reacting to the sad incident, the Kogi state commissioner of police, CP Edward Egbuka, stated that the information from the area commander of the police in the area was different from the claims being spread.

CP Egbuka added that the Policeman had tried to defend himself from the victim, promising to investigate the matter further and get the true position of things.

