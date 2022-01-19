The Nigerian federal government has been accused of launching two projects that have eventually failed

Senator Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna state senator made this bold claim on his Twitter page recently

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday, January 18, unveiled the rice pyramid in Abuja

The immediate past senator representing the Kaduna Central senatorial district, Senator Shehu Sani, has tacitly called out the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government over the recent rice pyramid launch in Abuja.

According to the outspoken politician who has vowed to clear the rot by the APC in Kaduna state if he is elected governor, other projects launched by the Nigerian government have all faded away.

Shehu Sani has tacitly called out the All Progressives Congress APC led federal government over the rice pyramid that was launched in Abuja recently. Photo: Shehu Sani

S consequently asked if the recent rice pyramid launch will not follow suit. He went ahead to list some of the projects of this administration which have faded away.

Made in Nigeria phone Nigeria’s electric car

He wrote:

"Made in Nigeria phone was launched and it disappeared. Nigeria’s electric car was launched and it disappeared; We hope the Pyramid of Abuja will not toe the line of the phone and the car."

Mixed reactions to Sani's comment

Meanwhile, many Nigerians on Twitter agreed with him, insisting that the projects are doomed to fail.

