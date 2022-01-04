All eyes were on Imo on Tuesday, January 4 as Governor Hope Uzodimma pledged to list the names of those sponsoring insecurity in the state

On the D-Day, Governor Uzodimma seemed to have developed cold feet and said he will allow security agencies carry out their duties

Governor Uzodimma, however, warned that he remains the only governor of the state warning his political opponents to be wary of fomenting trouble

Owerri - Imo governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, on Tuesday, January 4 failed to name the sponsors of attacks in the state contrary to a pledge he made earlier.

Senator Uzodimma, however, acknowledged that he promised a fortnight ago to name the sponsors of attacks in Imo.

Governor Hope Uzodimma failed to live up to his promise to name the sponsors of insecurity in Imo. Photo credit: Imo state government

Source: Facebook

He said he would no longer name names but would leave security agencies ‘to do their work’ and prosecute those found culpable.

Speaking at the 2022 Imo Stakeholders Meeting Luncheon, Governor Uzodimma said many of the persons carrying out attacks in the state had been arrested.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to a statement sent to journalists earlier, the meeting was expected to discuss the recent events in the state.

The statement read in part:

“The meeting usually held periodically has greatly contributed to the policies and programs of the administration as reactions from the participants are usually taken into account afterward by the government.

“This edition is filled with intrigues and suspense especially with the hint from His Excellency on the announcement, on that day, of the sponsors of insecurity in the state and subsequent prosecution.

“As preparations remain on top gear, Imolites home and abroad remain glued to the commencement of the event for revelations.”

Governor Uzodimma vows to ensure a safer Imo in 2022

Governor Uzodimma had earlier advocated for a renewed and collective effort by the people of Imo to stamp out violence and other forms of criminality in the state this year.

In his new year message to the people of the state, Uzodimma pledged that his administration will work in concert with the security agencies to ensure a safer Imo in 2022 and beyond.

He also pledged that his administration will this year redouble efforts to redress the infrastructural deficit it met on assumption of office.

CESP cautions rights group over comments on Imo

Meanwhile, Ambassador Friday Sani, the Country Head of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has been called upon to maintain neutrality concerning the security challenges in Imo in order to help promote peace in the state.

The call was made by Engr. Nwosu Emmanuel, the Executive Secretary of Civil Society Engagement Platform CSEP; an umbrella body of several Civil Society groups in Nigeria

The CESP was responding to media reports credited to Sani, who threatened to facilitate a visa ban on Governor Uzodimma and his family over the arrest of Uche Nwosu, a former governorship candidate in the state.

Source: Legit.ng