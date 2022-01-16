Governor Udom Emmanuel has called for authorities in the country to pay more attention to the plight of ex-servicemen

According to the Akwa Ibom state governor, the reward for ex-servicemen in the country is not proportionate to their sacrifices

The governor advised that all hands be on deck to ensure that the ex-servicemen are adequately rewarded

Uyo - Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel says the love and support Nigeria has shown ex-servicemen who risk their lives in defence of the country is not proportionate to the many selfless sacrifice the men and women of the Armed Forces have offered in service to the country.

Speaking at the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Uyo, Governor Emmanuel noted that it is one thing for the nation to gather every year to eulogize its patriotic and brave men and women, but he advocated that we must strive to repay their sacrifices.

Governor Udom Emmanuel laying a wreath during the ceremony in Uyo. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

He asked:

“Have we rewarded these brave and gallant men and women who even as we speak are being shot at, attacked and killed by such non-state actors as Boko Haram, bandits, agents of separatist movements or those who are at different theatres of war outside our shores?

“Have we correspondingly appreciated and rewarded them for their labour and sacrifices?

“What have we done to show in practical terms that the labour, the toil, the psychological scars, the emotional trauma which invariably led to such post-war stress syndrome as depression, suicide etc., were not in vain?”

He explained that the Akwa Ibom state government has shown in practical terms her deep appreciation for the sacrifices of the gallant patriots.

He said:

“We are grateful for the deep collaboration we have enjoyed from the Nigerian Armed Forces especially those with command locations in our state, such as the 2 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, and other arms of the Services.

“That we are nationally celebrated as one of the most peaceful states in the nation is a testament to the cooperation we have received from the Armed Forces and other allied security agencies.”

The governor declared that his administration has built 168 blocks of flats for the officers and men of the Nigerian Army Battalion located in Ibagwa, embarked on water reticulation aimed at ensuring the residents of the barracks have clean water, reiterating the determination of his administration to intervene in other quality of life projects.

He added:

“This is, just a little effort on our part to show that we appreciate the sacrifices the men and officers of the Nigeria Armed Forces are making to keep us safe and secure.”

Nigerian Army presents brand new vehicles to veterans

Brand new vehicles were presented to 14 heroes of the Nigerian Army in commemoration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The vehicles were presented to the veterans for serving the nation when their services were most needed.

Army spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu revealed that the presentation was done nationwide.

Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Tears as Nigerian military honours fallen heroes

Legit.ng had earlier reported that members of the Nigerian Armed Forces at a parade paid respect to fallen heroes during their Remembrance Day ceremony at Tafawa Balewa Square ceremonial ground in Lagos on Saturday, January 15.

The annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration serves as an honour for the fallen heroes who laid down their lives in service to humanity during the Nigerian Civil War, first, Second World War.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also paid their respect to the late military officers at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Parade at the FCT Arcade, Abuja.

