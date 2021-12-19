Governor Uzodimma of Imo said he is now in possession of the names of those causing insecurity in his state

Owerri, Imo state - Governor Hope Uzodimma has vowed to release the names of those behind the incessant attacks in Imo state which have claimed many lives.

PM News reported that the Imo state governor said he will reveal the names of those behind growing insecurity at a stakeholders meeting to be held on Monday, January 3, 2022.

He explained that the names of the sponsors of insecurity were revealed by 18 suspects recently arrested by security operatives over killing of two councillors in the state, Vanguard also reported.

Legit.ng gathers that the governor made this known in Owerri while addressing elected officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said his government will do all within its powers to ensure that the state is safe.

Governor Uzodimma added that anyone encouraging criminality in the state, no matter how highly placed, would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

His words:

“Let me say these two councillors were recently killed and that those who killed them have been arrested and they have owned up to the crime.

“Don’t be intimidated. So long as I remain Governor in this state, they will face the law. We have evidence of those who are behind the insecurity based on information from the suspects.

"By January 3, 2022, when I will hold Imo stakeholders meeting I will reel out their names one after the other with the evidence of their role."

Gunmen abduct two monarchs in Imo, set their palaces, vehicles on fire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that gunmen abducted two monarchs, Acho Ndukwe of Amagu Ihube and Paul Ogbu of Ihitte Ihube, both in the Okigwe local government area of Imo state.

The gunmen who whisked away the royal fathers on Sunday, December 12, also burnt their palaces and vehicles.

They also kidnapped the youth leader of Umulolo Okigwe whose name was yet to be ascertained.

