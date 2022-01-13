The Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability Project (SERAP) might be taking legal action against President Muhammadu Buhari for suspending the use of Twitter in Nigeria

SERAP made the disclosure on Twitter on Wednesday, January 12, after the Nigerian government announced the lifting of the ban

According to SERAP, the suspension of Twitter by President Buhari's administration should not have happened at all

A civil society organisation, Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability Project (SERAP) has said that it would be taking legal action against President Muhammadu Buhari's administration for banning the use of Twitter in Nigeria.

The organisation reacting to the lifting of the suspension of Twitter by the Federal Government on Wednesday, January 12, said the ban is a travesty that should never have happened.

President Buhari has been urged to compensate the victims of the Twitter suspension Photo: Femi Adesina

In a tweet shared by 10.10 pm on Wednesday, January 12, SERAP said the reason it would be taking legal steps against the present administration is to ensure that such an incident never happens again.

The organisation said that the Buhari administration has a legal obligation to effectively redress the consequences of the wrongful act of Twitter suspension.

SERAP also urged President Buhari to immediately pay compensations to victims of the ban which it described as illegal.

It said:

"We'll see in court to seek orders for adequate compensation and guarantees of non-repetition for the Nigerian victims of the illegal Twitter ban."

