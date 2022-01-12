President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to ignore the calls for him to sack a top official in his government

The Arewa Youth Foundation advised the president to be wary of such calls, adding that they are from the enemies of Nigeria

The group further stated that the position being disputed is at the prerogative of the president and not subject to public debates

Kano - The Arewa Youth Federation (AYF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore the call for the sack of the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mallam Ahmed Rufa'i.

The advice was given to the president by the convener of the AYF, Comrade Kabiru Muhammed via a press release sent to Legit.ng.

Comrade Muhammed was reacting to the recent press conference by the Arewa Youth Groups calling for Rufa'i's sack.

The AYF said:

“The appointment of the DG NIA is the exclusive prerogative of President Buhari who has all the security information at his disposal to make an informed decision as to who to be appointed in any position in the country most especially in the security formations.

“President Buhari is determined to end insurgency, banditry, and other forms of criminality in the country. He knows who to appoint within the security architecture to drive his vision of a secured Nigeria.

“We wonder if the Arewa Youth Groups thinks the job of the DG of NIA is a political appointment where they expect the DG to come to the press and reel out his achievements. For the avoidance of doubt, the National Intelligence Agency oversees foreign intelligence and counterintelligence operations.”

The AYF which has been involved in peacebuilding across the northeast and northwest regions stated that the call is ill-timed and sponsored by the enemies of the country to distract the NIA.

The group further said:

“The security architecture in the country is witnessing the most formidable inter-agency collaboration which the NIA is driving.

“This collaboration has witnessed the killing of senior BokoHaram/ISWAP leaders, arrest of informants, and logistics suppliers of the terrorists. Thousands of terrorists have surrendered to the military in the last few months.

“We are tempted to believe that the Arewa Youth Groups are sponsored by enemies of the country and war against insurgency.

“If not what other explanation do they need more than the explanation by the National Security Adviser Major Gen. Mungonu that the appointment of Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar as the NIA DG met the provisions of the National Security Agencies Act 1986 (Cap 278 LFN)?

“Arewa Youth Groups must understand that security issues are not discussed in the press. Rather intelligence is gotten, analyzed and appropriate actions are taken. Ahmed Rufa'i remains the most effective DG of NIA.

“It is curious that all along, the Arewa Youth Groups or their sponsors have remained silent until now that it is evident that the security agencies are on the last lap of winning the war against insurgency and banditry.

“Knowing very well that this war is driven by effective intelligence gathering, they have come up with such attacks and frivolous allegations against the NIA which is leading in intelligence gathering.”

Comrade Mohammed concluded that the latest attack on the NIA DG is an unnecessary distraction that Buhari must reject.

He said the focus and determination amongst the security agencies and formation must be sustained to win the war against insurgency.

