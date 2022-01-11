Global site navigation

2023: Serious Battle Looming As Another Influential APC Ex-governor Hints On Plan To Join Race
by  Onyirioha Nnamdi
  • The number of aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 presidential election is increasing
  • One of those who has spoken on his desire to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari is Senator Orji Uzor Kalu
  • The former Abia governor said if the APC zones the presidential ticket to the southeast, he will join the race

Abuja - A former Abia governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has stated that he will consider joining the 2023 presidential race if the All Progressives Congress (APC) zones the ticket to the southeast.

Senator Kalu said this on Tuesday, January 11, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, The Nation reports.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu
Kalu said if APC zones its ticket to the southeast, he will run for the presidency (Photo: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu)
The Senate's chief whip thanked those who are pasting his campaign posters across the country but added that he is yet to make his mind known to the public.

Kalu stated:

“I want to continue to thank people who are putting up my posters all over Nigeria, I have not made up my mind whether to vie for president or not.
“But if the opportunity is given to the South-East, I will think again to see if there is room because the party has not said where they are zoning the president to.
“But I know the party will bring a president who will work for the unity of the country which is more important."

