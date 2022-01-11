The Nigerian Army on Tuesday, January 11, released postings and appointments of General Officers Commanding and others.

A statement by the director of Army public relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the step was taken in an effort to rejig and reinvigorate the Army.

The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has approved the posting and appointment of senior officers of the Nigerian Army. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Below is the list of the affected senior officers of the Nigerian Army.

1. Major General GA Umelo

Major General Umelo was redeployed from Defence Simulation Centre to Defence Headquarters (Defence Research and Development Bureau).

He was appointed Director General of the Bureau.

2. Major General V Ebhaleme

Major General Ebhaleme is to remain in Defence Space Administration. However, he is now appointed Director Support Services at the agency.

3. Major General GB Audu

Major General Audu was redeployed from Defence Administration to Nigerian Army Resource Centre.

He was also appointed Senior Research Fellow.

4. Major General SE Udounwa

Major General Udounwa was redeployed from Army War College Nigeria to the newly established Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes.

He was also appointed Chief of Special Services/ Programmes (Army).

5. Major General MT Durowaiye

Major General Durowaiye was redeployed from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Army Headquarters Department of Administration (Army).

He was appointed Director Veteran Affairs Directorate.

6. Major General AE Attu

Major General Attu was redeployed from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Defence Training and Operations.

He was appointed Director Peace Keeping Operations.

7. Major General UT Musa

Major General Musa was redeployed from Department of Administration (Army) to Headquarters 81 Division.

He was appointed General Officer Commanding.

8. Major General CU Onwunle

Major General Onwunle was redeployed from Directorate of Automated Data Processing to Defence Headquarters ( Department of Communications).

He was appointed Director of Communications.

9. Major General OO Oluyede

Major General Oluyede was redeployed from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Headquarters 6 Division.

He was appointed General Officer Commanding.

10. Major General LT Omoniyi

Major General Omoniyi was redeployed from Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs to Army Headquarters Department of Operations.

He was appointed Director Campaign Planning.

11. Major General OJ Akpor

Major General Akpor was redeployed from the Nigerian Defence Academy to Defence Headquarters (Directorate of Defence Information).

He was appointed Director Defence Information.

12. Major General AA Eyitayo

Major General Eyitayo was redeployed from 7 Division to Defence Headquarters.

He was appointed Director Campaign Planning.

13. Major General LA Fejokwu

Major General Fejokwu was redeployed from 81 Division to Defence Headquarters Department of Standard and Evaluation.

He was appointed Director Standard and Evaluation.

14. Major General JAL Jimoh

Major General Jimoh was redeployed from Nigerian Army School of Artillery to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command.

He was appointed Chief of Training.

15. Major General HT Wesley

Major General Wesley moved from Office of the Chief of Army Staff to Headquarters Defence Intelligence Agency.

He was appointed Director of Administration.

16. Major General JO Ochai

Major General Ochai moved from Army Headquarters Department of Operations to Nigerian Army Armour School.

He was appointed Commandant.

17. Major General SG Mohammed

Major General Mohammed was redeployed from 6 Division to Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans.

He was appointed Deputy Chief of Policy and Plans.

18. Brigadier General AS Maikano

Brigadier General Maikano was redeployed from Nigerian Army Welfare Insurance Scheme to 82 Division.

He was appointed Commander Division Finance and Accounts.

19. Brigadier General LA Lebo

Brigadier General Lebo moved from Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery to Army Headquarters Department of Army Training.

He was appointed Acting Deputy Chief of Training (Linkages/Integration).

20. Brigadier General MO Ihanuwaze

Brigadier General Ihanuwaze was redeployed from Defence Headquarters to Nigerian Army Budget.

He was appointed Director of Budget and Accounts.

21. Brigadier General O Adegbe

Brigadier General Adegbe was redeployed from Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army to Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs.

He was appointed Director Psychological Operations.

COAS Yahaya sends message to newly appointed officers

Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) who approved the appointment charged all the newly appointed senior officers to justify the confidence reposed in them.

He also asked them to redouble their commitment to duty in their new appointments.

The Army chief added that newly appointed senior officers must ensure value addition in their respective commands and appointments.

Nigerian military promotes 235 senior officers, elevates GEJ's ex-ADC to Brig General

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Armed Forces on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, announced the promotion of Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko to the rank of Major-General.

Not fewer than 234 other personnel in the military were also promoted. The promotion came barely one week after rife insinuations that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, asked not less than 50 Generals in the military to proceed on forceful retirement.

Legit.ng gathered that the Nigerian Army promoted 36 officers to the ranks of Major-Generals from Brigadier-Generals, while 76 Colonels were promoted to Brigadier Generals. One of those who were promoted to this rank is a former Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to Goodluck Jonathan, Ojogbane Adegbe.

