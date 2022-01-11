Some generals and senior officers in the Nigerian Army have been redeployed across Nigeria with new roles

The spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made the announcement on Tuesday, January 11

Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, the Chief of Army staff, charged the redeployed officers to justify the confidence reposed in them

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has redeployed some of its generals and senior officers to new roles and appointments within its headquarters and across the country.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the director of Army public relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Tuesday, January 11.

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday, January 11, announced the redeployment of some of its generals and senior officers. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

The Army spokesman noted that the affected officer include some General Officers Commanding.

The statement read in part:

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has approved the posting and appointment of senior officers of the Nigerian Army. Those affected in the reshuffle, released on Monday 10, January 2022, including General Officers Commanding and other senior officers."

General Yahaya charged them to justify the confidence reposed in them and redouble their commitment to duty.

Defence chief claims security threats going down

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, has said the nation's security situation is getting better.

He said though insecurity is still a challenge, the present level can not be compared to the previous one.

Irabor stated this during a church service to mark this years’ Armed Forces Remembrance Day, adding that the security threats facing the country would soon become history.

