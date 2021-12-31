The Lagos State Science and Research Council Research and Innovation has given grants to three lecturers

Lagos - Three lecturers at the Lagos State University (LASU) have been awarded grants to the tune of N9million in the Lagos State Science and Research Council Research and Innovation (LASRIC) Grant.

The beneficiaries are Professor Samuel Odewunmi of the School of Transport and Logistics; Professor Oluwatosin Benedict Adu of Biochemistry Department, and a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Biochemistry, Dr. Gbemisola Moronke Saibu.

The Lagos State Science and Research Council Research and Innovation grant is an initiative funded by the Lagos state government. Photo credit: LASG

Daily Trust newspaper reports that while Professor Odewunmi won the sum of N3.5 million for his project titled ‘Formulation and Production of Road Repair Composite from Solid Waste Material: Plastics, Polyethylene Bags, Quarry Dusts and Sand’;

Professor Adu won N2.5m for his project titled ‘Production and Development of Terminalia Catappa (Indian Almond) Nut for Industrial Application’.

Dr. Saibu won N3 million for her project titled ‘Assessment of Chemical Composition of Catfish Oil, Development of Body Cream and Patent’.

Two Nigerian professors recognised by global education body

In a related development, Nigerian Tribune reports that Stanford University, United States of America-based Elsevier B.V has named two Nigerian professors among the topmost productive scientists in the world.

The two Nigerian professors are Professor Kayode Oyewumi, the Dean of Faculty of Physical Sciences, and Professor Musa Yakubu, immediate past Director, Central Research Laboratories, both of the University of Ilorin.

LASU Ph.D. student wins research grant from University of Birmingham

Recall that Emmanuel Ofuasia, a postgraduate student of philosophy in the Department of Philosophy at LASU was recently awarded £1,000 to undertake research on Philosophy of Religion.

The grant is entitled: “English Language Support Grants 2021” and it is mainly for non-native English-speaking philosophers of religion.

The grant was made possible through the John Templeton Foundation and the Global Philosophy of Religion Project at the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Buhari says Nigerians competitive abroad because of good education at home

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has said the competitive nature of Nigerians at home and abroad is due to the good quality of education the country provides them with.

Buhari made the statement during a meeting with Shakhboot Al Nahyan, minister of foreign affairs in the United Arab Emirates, on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum, saying:

“Nigerians are all over the place, very competitive. And the competitiveness starts from home, where they have acquired good education, gone into businesses, and then take all that abroad.”

