Abubakar Yaro Abdullahi has been decorated with his new rank of Air Vice Marshall by President Buhari

Abdullahi was decorated on Friday, December 31, in a ceremony that was held at the State House, Abuja

The commander of Presidential Air Fleet was among 29 Air Vice Marshals (AVMs) promoted recently by the air force

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has decorated the Commander of Presidential Air Fleet, Abubakar Yaro Abdullahi, with his new rank of Air Vice Marshall.

The president's personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad, shared pictures of the event on Facebook.

President Buhari decorates Commander of Presidential Air Fleet, AVM Abubakar Yaro Abdullahi with a new rank. Photo credit: SUNDAY AGHAEZE

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the ceremony which took place at the State House, Abuja, on Friday, December 31, was witnessed by other officials.

Abdullahi’s decoration by the president comes a week after the Air Force Council (AFC) approved the promotion of a total of 60 senior officers comprising of 29 Air Vice Marshals (AVMs) and 31 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The council gave the approval in reward for hard work and recognition of meritorious service to the nation.

