Full List as Military Promotes 235 Senior Officers Amid Forceful Retirement Rumour
Nigeria

Full List as Military Promotes 235 Senior Officers Amid Forceful Retirement Rumour

by  Esther Odili
  • The Military has announced the recent promotion of some of its directors and personnel barely a week of rumoured retirement of some officers
  • This development was made public on Tuesday night following also the promotion of 36 of its officers to higher ranks
  • Meanwhile, the Navy promoted 21 Commodores to Rear Admirals and 36 Captains to Commodores

On Tuesday, December 21, the Nigerian Armed Forces announced the promotion of Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko to the rank of Major-General.

Daily Trust reports that 234 other personnel in the military were also promoted.

The promotion came barely one week after rife insinuations that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, asked not less than 50 Generals in the military to proceed on forceful retirement.

List: Military promotes 235 Senior Officers amid forceful retirement rumour
The made this announcement amidst rumour of forceful retirement of some of its officials. Photo credit: Defence Headquarters Nigeria
Source: Facebook

The newspaper revealed that the promotions were released last night, Tuesday, after the sitting of the Army Council, Navy council and the Air Council respectively, held at the Ministry of Defence with the Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd) as presiding chairman.

In the latest promotion, Legit.ng gathered that the Nigerian Army promoted 36 officers to the ranks of Major-Generals from Brigadier-Generals, while 76 Colonels were promoted to Brigadier Generals.

21 promoted officers

Also, the Nigerian Navy promoted 21 Commodores to Rear Admirals and 36 Captains to Commodores, while the Nigerian Air Force promoted 30 new Air Vice Marshals from Air Commodores and 36 Group Captains to Air Commodores.

Below are the names of the newly promoted officers:

Newly promoted Major Generals:

  1. CU Onwunle,
  2. M Dan madam,
  3. OJ Akpor,
  4. HT Wesley
  5. UT Musa
  6. AA Eyitayo
  7. V Ebhaleme
  8. LT Omoniyi
  9. MNB Mamman
  10. NU Muktar
  11. A Adamu
  12. DI Salihu
  13. SA Akesobe
  14. KA Isoni
  15. HT Dada
  16. AS Chinade
  17. AA Ariyibi
  18. W Shaibu
  19. AA Adeyinka
  20. BA Alabi
  21. OT Olatoye
  22. JH Abdussalam
  23. ST Shafaru
  24. PP Malla
  25. BY Baffa
  26. TE Gagariga
  27. GM Mutkut
  28. MT Durowaiye
  29. JD Omali
  30. J Mohammed
  31. ZL Abubakar
  32. ES Buba
  33. JAL Jimoh
  34. BE Onyeuko
  35. JG Mohammed and EC Ekwesi

Those promoted from Colonels to Brigadier Generals are:

  1. O Adegbe
  2. AA Babalola
  3. NN Orok
  4. K Abdulkarim
  5. VE Cletus
  6. OA Aminu
  7. GO Olorunyomi
  8. MS Adamu
  9. C Ogbuabo
  10. JO Are
  11. SA Adeyemo
  12. AA Tawasimi
  13. AT Lawal
  14. BMG Martins
  15. MJ Gambo
  16. OO Olutunde
  17. ML Abubakar
  18. MU Ikobah
  19. OO Yakubu
  20. PK Zawaya
  21. DR Dantani
  22. BO Amakor
  23. JH Bawa
  24. EU Effiong
  25. NA Mohammed
  26. JO Ememe
  27. DJ Abdulllahi
  28. JU Gombe
  29. J Ibrahim
  30. MO Agi
  31. CA Baushe
  32. MY Lawal
  33. RS Omolori
  34. OO Obolo
  35. OA Obasanjo
  36. TJ Mackintosh
  37. UC Ezeh
  38. N Mbaka
  39. T Ahmed
  40. MO Ibrahim
  41. BO Omopariola
  42. UV Unachukwu
  43. OM Oyekola
  44. OAO Ojo
  45. NN Rume
  46. M Isah
  47. AS Maikano
  48. MI Falana
  49. AD Abubakar
  50. SS Diwa
  51. D Umaru
  52. A Mohammed
  53. MK Sanda
  54. HI Dasuki
  55. S Ahmed
  56. JA Ifeanyi
  57. UA Lawal
  58. YO Zubair
  59. EA Koleoso
  60. OJ Majebi
  61. OA Ochagwuba
  62. EC Emere
  63. SM Dagari
  64. AD Isa
  65. I Tanko
  66. A Jimoh
  67. SI Said
  68. AO Solarin
  69. H Mohammed
  70. JB Ibrahim
  71. A Abdulkarim
  72. II Adamu
  73. A Iliyasu A Baningo
  74. S Umaru
  75. AA Ahmed

The newly-promoted Rear Admirals in the Nigerian Navy include;

  1. AA Olugbode, former director Naval information,
  2. CF Azike,
  3. I Zilani,
  4. AD Bingel,
  5. KC Ezete,
  6. LC Izu,
  7. EI Ogalla,
  8. HUF Kaoje,
  9. SA Akinwande,
  10. USAChugali,
  11. EO Ferreira,
  12. B. Mohammed,
  13. MG Oamen,
  14. AM Ibrahim,
  15. A Ahmed,
  16. JN MAMMAN,
  17. PK Zakaria,
  18. AAO Orederu,
  19. H Ibrahim,
  20. SJ Oyegbade,
  21. SA Lawal.

The newly promoted Captains to Commodores in the Nigerian Navy are;

  1. SA BAWA,
  2. ME EJUMABONE,
  3. MM EPELLE,
  4. GPZ ADO,
  5. OO FADAHUNSI,
  6. M FAKROGHA,
  7. PE METEKE,
  8. PP NIMMYEL,
  9. NS LAKAN,
  10. SM AHMED,
  11. ST LENGAYA,
  12. RT OLADEJO,
  13. MS OLUKOYA,
  14. AO OJO,
  15. OA AKINBAMI,
  16. HJ ARUOMAREN,
  17. CA ISAH,
  18. AO OJEBODE,
  19. BO ONALO,
  20. A ORIDE,
  21. MB SALISU,
  22. BM SULE,
  23. AA UMAR,
  24. BH SABO,
  25. ZS SULEIMAN IG IKONNE,
  26. SI MOHAMMED, CA OBIKA,
  27. OA OSHATUNBERU,
  28. JK ADEDEJI, OD NNATU,
  29. I PEPPLE,
  30. JE ADEDEJI,
  31. UM BUGAJE,
  32. MA ADETUNJI.

Those promoted to the rank of Air Vice-Marshal in the Nigerian Air Force include;

  1. PN Amadi,
  2. NN Anababa,
  3. A Abdulkadir,
  4. AV Ndace,
  5. UK Abdulahi,
  6. EE Effiom,
  7. IM Etukudo,
  8. AY Abdulahi,
  9. SK Aneke,
  10. NI Ilo,
  11. AH Amensilola,
  12. EO Ebiowei,
  13. MM Onyebashi,
  14. EO Shobande,
  15. S Olatunde,
  16. FO Edosa,
  17. AH Shinkafi,
  18. BR Mamman,
  19. HA Adebowale,
  20. AH Bakari,
  21. EF Batnah,
  22. AK Ademuwagun,
  23. LI Oluwatoyin,
  24. TZ Dauda,
  25. OS Ogunsina,
  26. NV Aguiyi,
  27. AT Marquis,
  28. OO Ogunmola.

Group to Buhari: Strengthen DIA to win war against insurgency, banditry

Recall that a coalition of Civil Society Organisations and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) recently urged President Buhari to strengthen the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) in order to win the war against insurgency and banditry in Nigeria.

A statement sent to Legit.ng jointly signed by, Dr. Aliyu Bello of Peace and Conflict Resolution Initiative and Ambassador Jude Uchenna of Alliance for Justice and Peace gave the advice to the president.

The group noted that the failure of the DIA in providing links that will lead the troops on the battlefield as well as rancour within the military hierarchy has affected the fight against insurgency and banditry.

Group blames intelligence failure for the increase in terrorists, bandits' attacks

Earlier, a coalition of 76 NGOs and civil society activists knocked the intelligence arms of the military and the Department of State Security Services for continued attacks on military formations and other infrastructure of the state by terrorists.

The activists also lamented over the kidnapping and robbery by bandits saying the attacks were not only a setback to the war against insecurity but a blatant embarrassment to the armed forces and Nigeria in general.

The group particularly made reference to the recent kidnapping of travellers in broad daylight along Abuja-Kaduna road, an attack in Borno that resulted in the killing of an army chief and three other soldiers, and several others as clear instances of intelligence failure.

Source: Legit.ng

