The Military has announced the recent promotion of some of its directors and personnel barely a week of rumoured retirement of some officers

This development was made public on Tuesday night following also the promotion of 36 of its officers to higher ranks

Meanwhile, the Navy promoted 21 Commodores to Rear Admirals and 36 Captains to Commodores

On Tuesday, December 21, the Nigerian Armed Forces announced the promotion of Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko to the rank of Major-General.

Daily Trust reports that 234 other personnel in the military were also promoted.

The promotion came barely one week after rife insinuations that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, asked not less than 50 Generals in the military to proceed on forceful retirement.

The made this announcement amidst rumour of forceful retirement of some of its officials. Photo credit: Defence Headquarters Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The newspaper revealed that the promotions were released last night, Tuesday, after the sitting of the Army Council, Navy council and the Air Council respectively, held at the Ministry of Defence with the Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd) as presiding chairman.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In the latest promotion, Legit.ng gathered that the Nigerian Army promoted 36 officers to the ranks of Major-Generals from Brigadier-Generals, while 76 Colonels were promoted to Brigadier Generals.

21 promoted officers

Also, the Nigerian Navy promoted 21 Commodores to Rear Admirals and 36 Captains to Commodores, while the Nigerian Air Force promoted 30 new Air Vice Marshals from Air Commodores and 36 Group Captains to Air Commodores.

Below are the names of the newly promoted officers:

Newly promoted Major Generals:

CU Onwunle, M Dan madam, OJ Akpor, HT Wesley UT Musa AA Eyitayo V Ebhaleme LT Omoniyi MNB Mamman NU Muktar A Adamu DI Salihu SA Akesobe KA Isoni HT Dada AS Chinade AA Ariyibi W Shaibu AA Adeyinka BA Alabi OT Olatoye JH Abdussalam ST Shafaru PP Malla BY Baffa TE Gagariga GM Mutkut MT Durowaiye JD Omali J Mohammed ZL Abubakar ES Buba JAL Jimoh BE Onyeuko JG Mohammed and EC Ekwesi

Those promoted from Colonels to Brigadier Generals are:

O Adegbe AA Babalola NN Orok K Abdulkarim VE Cletus OA Aminu GO Olorunyomi MS Adamu C Ogbuabo JO Are SA Adeyemo AA Tawasimi AT Lawal BMG Martins MJ Gambo OO Olutunde ML Abubakar MU Ikobah OO Yakubu PK Zawaya DR Dantani BO Amakor JH Bawa EU Effiong NA Mohammed JO Ememe DJ Abdulllahi JU Gombe J Ibrahim MO Agi CA Baushe MY Lawal RS Omolori OO Obolo OA Obasanjo TJ Mackintosh UC Ezeh N Mbaka T Ahmed MO Ibrahim BO Omopariola UV Unachukwu OM Oyekola OAO Ojo NN Rume M Isah AS Maikano MI Falana AD Abubakar SS Diwa D Umaru A Mohammed MK Sanda HI Dasuki S Ahmed JA Ifeanyi UA Lawal YO Zubair EA Koleoso OJ Majebi OA Ochagwuba EC Emere SM Dagari AD Isa I Tanko A Jimoh SI Said AO Solarin H Mohammed JB Ibrahim A Abdulkarim II Adamu A Iliyasu A Baningo S Umaru AA Ahmed

The newly-promoted Rear Admirals in the Nigerian Navy include;

AA Olugbode, former director Naval information, CF Azike, I Zilani, AD Bingel, KC Ezete, LC Izu, EI Ogalla, HUF Kaoje, SA Akinwande, USAChugali, EO Ferreira, B. Mohammed, MG Oamen, AM Ibrahim, A Ahmed, JN MAMMAN, PK Zakaria, AAO Orederu, H Ibrahim, SJ Oyegbade, SA Lawal.

The newly promoted Captains to Commodores in the Nigerian Navy are;

SA BAWA, ME EJUMABONE, MM EPELLE, GPZ ADO, OO FADAHUNSI, M FAKROGHA, PE METEKE, PP NIMMYEL, NS LAKAN, SM AHMED, ST LENGAYA, RT OLADEJO, MS OLUKOYA, AO OJO, OA AKINBAMI, HJ ARUOMAREN, CA ISAH, AO OJEBODE, BO ONALO, A ORIDE, MB SALISU, BM SULE, AA UMAR, BH SABO, ZS SULEIMAN IG IKONNE, SI MOHAMMED, CA OBIKA, OA OSHATUNBERU, JK ADEDEJI, OD NNATU, I PEPPLE, JE ADEDEJI, UM BUGAJE, MA ADETUNJI.

Those promoted to the rank of Air Vice-Marshal in the Nigerian Air Force include;

PN Amadi, NN Anababa, A Abdulkadir, AV Ndace, UK Abdulahi, EE Effiom, IM Etukudo, AY Abdulahi, SK Aneke, NI Ilo, AH Amensilola, EO Ebiowei, MM Onyebashi, EO Shobande, S Olatunde, FO Edosa, AH Shinkafi, BR Mamman, HA Adebowale, AH Bakari, EF Batnah, AK Ademuwagun, LI Oluwatoyin, TZ Dauda, OS Ogunsina, NV Aguiyi, AT Marquis, OO Ogunmola.

Group to Buhari: Strengthen DIA to win war against insurgency, banditry

Recall that a coalition of Civil Society Organisations and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) recently urged President Buhari to strengthen the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) in order to win the war against insurgency and banditry in Nigeria.

A statement sent to Legit.ng jointly signed by, Dr. Aliyu Bello of Peace and Conflict Resolution Initiative and Ambassador Jude Uchenna of Alliance for Justice and Peace gave the advice to the president.

The group noted that the failure of the DIA in providing links that will lead the troops on the battlefield as well as rancour within the military hierarchy has affected the fight against insurgency and banditry.

Group blames intelligence failure for the increase in terrorists, bandits' attacks

Earlier, a coalition of 76 NGOs and civil society activists knocked the intelligence arms of the military and the Department of State Security Services for continued attacks on military formations and other infrastructure of the state by terrorists.

The activists also lamented over the kidnapping and robbery by bandits saying the attacks were not only a setback to the war against insecurity but a blatant embarrassment to the armed forces and Nigeria in general.

The group particularly made reference to the recent kidnapping of travellers in broad daylight along Abuja-Kaduna road, an attack in Borno that resulted in the killing of an army chief and three other soldiers, and several others as clear instances of intelligence failure.

Source: Legit.ng