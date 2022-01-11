The governor of Abia state, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has reacted angrily to those seeking updates regarding the flyover he has been building for six years

According to the governor, those who don't have cars are the ones demanding an update on the construction work

Ikpeazu insists the construction of the flyover is a personal project he decided to embark on and the work is near completion

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state has said that many people who do not have cars have been asking for updates on a flyover bridge being constructed by his administration.

The governor made this statement during a recent interview that he granted to a radio station, Daily Trust reports.

The presenter had asked the governor why it had taken so long to complete the bridge, which his administration has been building for six years now.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu recently paid a new year homage to Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu at his Umuobiakwa residence in Obingwa LGA. Photo credit: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Source: Facebook

But Ikpeazu, who was obviously irritated, asked if they were the ones who told him to construct the bridge.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Are you the one that asked me to build the flyover? I started the flyover on my own because I saw the need for it. Most of the people demanding updates on the flyover don’t have vehicles, they are moving about with legs. What business does those walking have with flyover?

“They should be happy that we are almost done with the flyover; we are currently working on the stone base of the flyover.”

Ikpeazu and the interviewer spoke in Igbo language.

2023: Governor Okezie Ikpeazu makes case for southeast presidency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Abia state governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has said the southeast should be considered for the position of president of Nigeria in 2023 because they know the country more than other people.

Governor Ikpeazu also said that the southeast should not look at the 2023 presidency as a right, rather they should negotiate with other parts of the country on the need to allow the zone to produce the president of the country.

He made the comments while fielding questions from State House correspondents on Thursday, December 30 after President Muhammadu Buhari granted his audience at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.

2023: Northeast group canvasses support for Orji Uzor Kalu

Meanwhile, a group from the northeast region - Uzor Kalu Support Group (UKSUG) has urged the Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to run for the 2023 presidential election.

The group said Senator Kalu has wide contacts and acceptance across the country to run for the 2023 presidency.

The coordinator of UKSUG in the northeast, Mohammed Ajiji who said this in a statement seen by Legit.ng, added that the group believes that Senator Kalu has the professional and business acumen required to consolidate on the gains so far recorded by the Buhari administration.

Source: Legit.ng