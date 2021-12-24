The return of N326,000 to Diemesor Gabriel, a student of Chemical Engineering, University of Benin, came as a Christmas gift

Diemesor Gabriel, a 21-year-old student of Chemical Engineering, University of Benin, on Friday, December 24, got back his N326,000.

The sum was handed over to Gabriel by Adesola Amusan, an assistant commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), PM News reports.

The money was returned to Gabriel on Friday, December 24

Source: UGC

This came after the student in September petitioned the EFCC over the illegal withdrawal of N326,000 from the N600,000 scholarship grant paid into his account.

The anti-graft body recovered the money and arrested three suspects following an investigation into Gabriel's petition.

