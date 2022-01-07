Governor David Umahi has taken a strong action against his Principal Secretary, Emmanuel Obasi

The Ebonyi state governor reportedly suspended his aide for one month over alleged dereliction of duty

The suspension which was announced in a statement released on Friday, January 7, was with immediate effect

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has suspended his Principal Secretary, Emmanuel Obasi, for one month over dereliction of duty.

The suspension is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Kenneth Ugbala, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital, The Punch reported.

Governor Umahi suspended his Principal Secretary, Emmanuel Obasi, over dereliction of duty. Photo credit: Maria Ude Nwachi

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Governor Umahi on Friday, January 7, directed that the suspension was with immediate effect.

The statement read:

“Obasi is directed to hand over all government property in his possession to the SSG before the close of work on January 7.

“Strict compliance to this directive is to be ensured."

Source: Legit.ng